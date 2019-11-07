33 writers make the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize longlist

Thirty-three writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize.

The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from more than 2,500 English-language submissions. A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list.

Five finalists will be selected by the jury, which is comprised of Lynn Crosbie, Olive Senior and Billy-Ray Belcourt. The jury will also select the winner.

The shortlist will be announced on Nov. 14 and the winner will be announced on Nov. 21.

The winner of the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their work published on CBC Books. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will have their work published on CBC Books.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to Prix de poésie Radio-Canada.

The 2018 CBC Poetry Prize winner was Natalie Lim for Arrhythmia. You can read all the 2018 finalists' poems here.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

