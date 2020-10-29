Skip to Main Content
32 writers make the 2020 CBC Poetry Prize longlist
The winner will receive $6,000, attend a two-week writing residency and have their work published on CBC Books. The shortlist will be revealed on Nov. 5, 2020.
Writers from across Canada have made the 2020 CBC Poetry Prize longlist. (See individual pages for credit)

Thirty-two writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2020 CBC Poetry Prize.

The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from almost 3,000 English-language submissions.

A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list. The jury then selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections.

The 2020 jury is comprised of Kaie Kellough, Dionne Brand and Stephen Collis. They will select the shortlist and the winner.

The shortlist will be announced on Nov. 5 and the winner will be announced on Nov. 12.

The winner of the 2020 CBC Poetry Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will have the opportunity to attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

Last year's winner was Calgary writer Alycia Pirmohamed for her collection of poems, Love Poem with Elk and Punctuation, Prairie Storm and Tasbih.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix du récit Radio-Canada.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael OndaatjeCarol ShieldsMichael Winter and Frances Itani.​

If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes.

The CBC Short Story Prize is currently open and accepting submissions until Oct. 31, 2020.

The 2021 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January. The 2021 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.

