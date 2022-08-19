Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
31 writers make the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize longlist

The winner will receive $6,000, attend a two-week writing residency and have their work published on CBC Books. The shortlist will be revealed on Sept. 22, 2022.
Writers from across Canada have made the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize longlist. (See individual pages for credit.)

Thirty-one writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize.

The complete longlist is: 

The longlist was selected from more than 1,700 English-language submissions.

A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list.

The jury selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections. The 2022 jury is comprised of Marcello Di Cintio, Sharon Butala and Jenna Butler

The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 15 and the winner will be announced on Sept. 22.

The winner of the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books

Last year's winner was Montreal writer Chanel M. Sutherland for her story, Umbrella. You can read the entire shortlist here. 

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix du récit Radio-Canada.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David BergenMichael OndaatjeCarol Shields and Michael Winter.

If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes

The 2023 CBC Short Story Prize is open for submissions until Oct. 31, 2022. The 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January and the 2023 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.

