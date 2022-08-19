31 writers make the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize longlist
Thirty-one writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize.
The complete longlist is:
- Repairs by Victoria Abboud (Windsor, Ont.)
- Little Ghosts by Filomena Acosta (Milton, Ont.)
- First Night on the Border by Lisa Ariemma (Meana di Susa, Italy)
- The Memory Library by Kate Bird (Vancouver)
- Your House by Cayenne Bradley (Victoria)
- Remembering Chaika by Sharon Chisvin (Winnipeg)
- Advice to a New Beekeeper by Susan Cormier (Langley, B.C.)
- Seh Woo, My Teeth by Kerissa Dickie (Fort Nelson, B.C.)
- The Sleepover by Cherrie Fielder (Oshawa, Ont.)
- The Thin Blue Line by Patti Fraser (Vancouver)
- A Slowest Growing by Carla Harris (Regina)
- Buzzcut by Julie Laurendeau (Winnipeg)
- Tek Tek by Y. S. Lee (Kingston, Ont.)
- In the Hours After by Anna Lee-Popham (Toronto)
- Right Hand Justified by Rayya Liebich (Nelson, B.C.)
- Anowarica/America by Christopher Malcolm (Toronto)
- The Haunted by Ann McDougall (Toronto)
- Just Beautiful by Karl Meade (Salt Spring Island, B.C.)
- The Spirits Are Dancing by Joyce Mearon (Grovedale, Alta.)
- Twenty-four hours by Noreen Newton (Victoria)
- Bodies of Poetry by Nofel (Montreal)
- Storkatorium by Jane Ozkowski (Bloomfield, Ont.)
- The Dances We Do With Our Children by Trent Pomeroy (Rothesay, N.B.)
- Next Door to Evil by Murray Reiss (Salt Spring Island, B.C.)
- A Cowboy's Work by Aaron Tucker (Toronto)
- Letters to Dave by Debby Vollbrecht (Sidney, B.C.)
- Bear Jam by Meg Warren (Jasper, Alta.)
- In Defence of the Pine Beetle by Meg Warren (Jasper, Alta)
- Ice Drift by Simone Witton (Ottawa)
- Wildflower of the Labour Camp by Zeng Xiaowen (Toronto)
- Run Rabbit Run by Deb Young (Winnipeg)
- Moribund by Michelle Li Zeng (Oakville, Ont.)
The longlist was selected from more than 1,700 English-language submissions.
A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list.
The jury selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections. The 2022 jury is comprised of Marcello Di Cintio, Sharon Butala and Jenna Butler.
The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 15 and the winner will be announced on Sept. 22.
The winner of the 2022 CBC Nonfiction Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.
Last year's winner was Montreal writer Chanel M. Sutherland for her story, Umbrella. You can read the entire shortlist here.
The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix du récit Radio-Canada.
The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David Bergen, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields and Michael Winter.
If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes.
The 2023 CBC Short Story Prize is open for submissions until Oct. 31, 2022. The 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January and the 2023 CBC Poetry Prize will open in April.