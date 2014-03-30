Skip to Main Content
31 writers make the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize longlist
CBC Literary Prizes

31 writers make the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize longlist

The winner will receive $6,000 from Canada Council for the Arts, a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and will have their work published on CBC Books.
Dionne Codrington ·
31 writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize. (Photo credits on individual pages )

31 writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize.

The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from more than 3,000 English-language submissions. A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list. 

Five finalists will be selected by the jury, which is comprised of Esi Edugyan, Iain Reid and Lisa Moore. The jury will also select the winner. 

The shortlist will be announced on April 17 and the winner will be announced April 24.

The winner of the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their story published on CBC Books. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will have their story published on CBC Books.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada.

The winner of the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize was Leah Mol for Lipstick Day.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

If you're a writer, you can join our Canada Writes Facebook group, a place where Canadian writers can connect and support each other.

If you're interested in entering the CBC Literary Prizes, the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize is now open. The 2020 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September and the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January.

Related Stories

In Partnership With

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.