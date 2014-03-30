31 writers make the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize longlist

31 writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize.

The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from more than 3,000 English-language submissions. A team of writers and editors from across Canada compiled the list.

Five finalists will be selected by the jury, which is comprised of Esi Edugyan, Iain Reid and Lisa Moore. The jury will also select the winner.

The shortlist will be announced on April 17 and the winner will be announced April 24.

The winner of the 2019 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have their story published on CBC Books. Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will have their story published on CBC Books.

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada.

The winner of the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize was Leah Mol for Lipstick Day.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields, Michael Winter and Frances Itani.​

If you're interested in entering the CBC Literary Prizes, the 2019 CBC Poetry Prize is now open. The 2020 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September and the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize will open in January.