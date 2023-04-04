27 writers from across Canada make the 2023 CBC Short Story Prize longlist

Twenty-seven writers from across Canada have been longlisted for the 2023 CBC Short Story Prize.

The complete longlist is:

The longlist was selected from more than 2,300 English-language submissions. A team of 12 writers from across Canada compiled the list.

The jury selects the shortlist and the eventual winner from the readers' longlisted selections. The jury is comprised of Kim Fu, Norma Dunning and Steven Price .

The shortlist will be announced on April 12 and the winner will be announced on April 18.

The winner of the 2023 CBC Short Story Prize will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and will attend a two-week writing residency at Artscape Gibraltar Point.

Four finalists will each receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and have their work published on CBC Books.

Last year's winner was Montreal writer Chanel M. Sutherland for her story Beneath the Softness of Snow. You can read the entire 2022 shortlist here .

The longlist for the French-language competition has also been revealed. To read more, go to the Prix de la nouvelle Radio-Canada.

The CBC Literary Prizes have been recognizing Canadian writers since 1979. Past winners include David Bergen, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Shields and Michael Winter.

If you're interested in other writing competitions, check out the CBC Literary Prizes. The 2023 CBC Poetry Prize is currently open and the 2024 CBC Short Story Prize will open in September.