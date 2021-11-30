Lisa Moore's new novel, This is How We Love, to be published in May 2022

Award-winning author Lisa Moore is releasing a new novel, This is How We Love, in May 2022.

The novel, set in St. John's, delves into the complexities of familial relationships — asking questions about what makes a family, how family shapes us and whether we really choose who we love.

"Moore, in the inimitable largesse of her art, paints a shimmering portrait of the sacrifice, pain, and wild joy of loving," said the book's publisher, House of Anansi Press and Groundwood Books, in a press release.

"This is How We Love brings us a cast of characters so rich and true they could only have been written by Lisa Moore."

Moore is a Canadian writer from Newfoundland and Labrador. Her books include Caught, February, Alligator, Open and Something for Everyone, many of which take place in her home province.

The novelist is a three-time nominee for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, winner of the Commonwealth Writers' Prize for her novel Alligator, and winner of Canada Reads in 2013 for her novel February. She is one of three people to have been a book panellist and an author of a book defended on Canada Reads.

This is How We Love will be available in Canada on May 3, 2022.