Lindsay Wong recommends reading The Plague by Kevin Chong right now

CBC Books reached out to Canadian writers for the books they recommend during uncertain times.

Lindsay Wong is a Canadian fiction and nonfiction writer whose new book is My Summer of Love and Misfortune. The YA novel follows a Chinese-American teen named Iris who is sent to Beijing for the summer to reconnect with her roots and finds herself among the city's wealthiest residents.

Wong recommends reading the novel The Plague by Kevin Chong.

"There is something chilling, prophetic, and intensely gripping about Kevin Chong's The Plague. It is completely propulsive as a literary and horror dystopian page-turner, especially now, as our lives revolve around COVID-19 and social distancing measures take place in Canada and around the world. Chong's modern retelling of Albert Camus's 1947 classic is as relevant, bone-quaking and devastating as if it were plucked from one of our news headlines.

"I can't stop thinking about the plights of The Plague's unfortunate characters, Dr. Bernard Rieux, Megan Tso and Raymond Siddhu, who find themselves in Vancouver as the epidemic looms over the city and physical and emotional quarantine barriers become the norm.

"Call me morbid, but I thoroughly enjoyed the dark humour and excellent psychological anxiety woven throughout Chong's book. I highly recommend this brilliant and tightly-wrought re-telling.

"In many ways, The Plague feels almost oracular: a too-perfect-for-the-times read to accompany us during these perilous and uncertain months. But do NOT read at night! You'll have soul-crushing nightmares. It is definitely a day-read type of book, to be consumed while clutching a bowl of ice cream and several comforting beverages of choice."