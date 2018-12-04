Few bands have inspired as much devotion as the Chicago rock band Wilco, and it's thanks, in large part, to the band's singer, songwriter and guiding light: Jeff Tweedy. But while his songs and music have been endlessly discussed and analyzed, Jeff has rarely talked so directly about himself, his life and his artistic process.

Until now. In his long-awaited memoir, Jeff will tell stories about his childhood in Belleville, Illinois; the St. Louis record store, rock clubs and live-music circuit that sparked his songwriting and performing career; and the Chicago scene that brought it all together. He'll also talk in-depth about his collaborators in Uncle Tupelo, Wilco and more; and write lovingly about his parents, wife Susie, and sons, Spencer and Sammy. (From Dutton)

From the book

Nobody wants to eat the cat's eyes. I'm not an especially superstitious person by nature, but I get it. If a red velvet cake with a cat's portrait in icing just mysteriously shows up backstage during a tour, and then it inexplicably reappears the next time, and five days and two cities later the cake is still there, with a slice or two cut out but the cat's face and the eyes are mostly unscathed, I don't think it's unreasonable to be cautious. What if it's a demon cat cake? It probably isn't, but nobody in the band is taking responsibility for the cake, or has any explanation for how it's followed us this far, so I can't automatically discount the possibility that it's some sort of supernatural sweet. From Let's Go (So We Can Get Back) by Jeff Tweedy ©2018. Published by Dutton.

Author interview