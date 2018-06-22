Skip to Main Content
Kyo Maclear wins $20K Trillium Book Award for personal memoir Birds Art Life

Kyo Maclear wins $20K Trillium Book Award for personal memoir Birds Art Life

Cherie Dimaline, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson and James Maskalyk among the 2018 finalists for annual prize which recognizes excellence in writing by authors in Ontario.
Ryan B. Patrick ·
Kyo Maclear is the author of Birds Art Life. (Doubleday Canada/Diaspora Dialogues)

Kyo Maclear has won the 2018 Trillium Book Award for her non-fiction book Birds Art LifeThe $20,000 annual prize recognizes excellence in writing by authors in Ontario. The award was announced at a gala event in Toronto on June 21, 2018.

Maclear is a Toronto-based novelist and author of children's books. Birds Art Life is a personal memoir that examines themes of love and regret, as well as the life lessons she learned while birdwatching in an urban landscape. 

There were six books — four works of fiction and two non-fiction — on the Trillium Book Award's English-language shortlist for 2018. 

Four Ontario authors were winners at the 2018 Trillium Book Awards (from left: Kyo Maclear, Aurélie Resch, Pino Coluccio, Sylvie Bérard Oubliez.) (OMDC)

Other finalists included Cherie Dimaline for The Marrow Thieves, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson for This Accident of Being Lost and James Maskalyk for his memoir Life on the Ground Floor.

Catherine Hernandez's debut novel Scarborough and Rebecca Rosenblum's thriller So Much Love rounded out the 2018 nominee list. 

Pino Coluccio's Class Clown won the $10,000 Trillium Book Award for poetry. The collection features short and witty poems about love, death and the passage of time.

Previous Trillium Book Award winners include Alice Munro, Margaret Atwood, Soraya Peerbaye, Austin Clarke, Thomas King and Michael Ondaatje.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us