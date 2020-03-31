Kits, Cubs, and Calves

Akuluk is visiting her family in Nunavut and can't wait to get out on her uncle's boat for a ride into the powerful Arctic Ocean. Surrounded by her family, and with her trusty toy polar bear beside her, Akuluk experiences the beautiful sights, sounds and animals that abound in the ocean and along the shore during the short Arctic summer ― from a mother polar bear and her cubs to a family of belugas and tiny Arctic fox kits. As they encounter each animal, Akuluk's aunt and uncles share with her how each species cares for its young, and how they protect their babies from the other animals who share their ecosystem.

This beautiful story of family connection and respect for the natural world teaches young readers how close humans are to our animal counterparts, and that caring for the environment in which we live is one of our most important responsibilities. (From Inhabit Media)