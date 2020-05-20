Joshna Maharaj recommends reading Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer right now

CBC Books reached out to Canadian writers for the books they recommend during uncertain times.

Joshna Maharaj is a Canadian chef whose new book is Take Back the Tray. The book chronicles her decade-long mission to make the food at institutions — schools, hospitals and cafeterias —healthier, more nourishing, more sustainable and more delicious.

Maharaj recommends reading the nonfiction book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

"The book I'm reading and recommending right now is Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. I started this one a few months ago, and then got swept up in other things. But with all of this time at home on my hands, I've picked it back up again, and the timing couldn't be better. This book is a sort of an instructional guide to understanding and rebuilding our relationship with the natural world, and it's a perfect thing to read while cooped up indoors. Kimmerer reminds us that our relationship with nature is actually reciprocal, that we are part of a network of living beings that includes trees, bugs and water.

We've all got a lot of rebuilding ahead of us, and this book is exactly the kind of tool that will help us understand how things SHOULD work.

"One of the bits of wisdom that I'm really appreciating from this book is that regardless of what else happens — floods, fires or pandemics — the rhythm of the earth continues to move ahead. I can't shake the feeling that this virus and quarantine are a way that Mother Nature has sent us all inside so that she can take one, good, full breath and then get back to it.

"This is a perfect time for us to reflect on the impact of disconnection from nature, it is just the right moment to consider whether our systems actually support a nurturing, respectful connection with the natural world. We've all got a lot of rebuilding ahead of us, and this book is exactly the kind of tool that will help us understand how things SHOULD work."