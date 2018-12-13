Jonathan Auxier's favourite Canadian book of 2018: Wicked Nix by Lena Coakley
As the year draws to a close, CBC Books is asking Canadian writers for their favourite books of 2018. Jonathan Auxier is the author of the novel Sweep, which won the 2018 Governor General's Literary Award for young people's literature — text.
Auxier recommends reading Wicked Nix by Lena Coakley.
"2018 was an amazing year for children's books! At the top of the heap sits Wicked Nix by Lena Coakley. This slim little book (gorgeously illustrated by Jaime Zollars) is easily the best fairy story I've read in ages — crammed full of wonder and surprise. I read it out loud to my own children in a single night. As the twists and turns were revealed, I could see the awe reflected on their young faces. This is a book I'll be thinking about for a long, long time."
