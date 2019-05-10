Jim Zub
Jim Zub is a Canadian comics writer.
Jim Zub is a Toronto-based comic book creator who has written books like Skullkickers, Wayward, Dungeons and Dragons and Marvel Comic books such as Spider-Man, Iron-Man, Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers and Champions. He recently helped create the character Snowguard, Marvel Comics' new Inuk superhero from Nunavut.
