Skip to Main Content
Jim Zub
Books

Jim Zub

Jim Zub is a Canadian comics writer.
CBC Books ·

Jim Zub is a Toronto-based comic book creator who has written books like Skullkickers, Wayward, Dungeons and Dragons and Marvel Comic books such as Spider-Man, Iron-Man, Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers and Champions. He recently helped create the character Snowguard, Marvel Comics' new Inuk superhero from Nunavut.

Interviews with Jim Zub

Comic book creator Jim Zub has been a fan of Stan Lee's writing and vision for superheroes since he was a kid. He discusses how the Marvel Comics icon turned the industry on its head, and why his characters have had such a real and lasting impact. 16:22

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.