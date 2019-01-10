Canada Reads 2019
James Maskalyk
James Maskalyk is a Canadian doctor and writer.
James Maskalyk's Life on the Ground Floor is on the Canada Reads 2019 longlist. The final five books and the panellists defending them will be revealed on Jan. 31, 2019.
The 2019 debates are happening March 25-28, 2019 and will be hosted by Ali Hassan.
About James Maskalyk
Dr. James Maskalyk is a doctor who divides his time between Toronto and Addis Adaba. He is the author of two works of nonfiction: Six Months in Sudan, a chronicle of his time treating patients in war-torn Sudan with Médecins Sans Frontières, and Life on the Ground Floor, a memoir of working in emergency rooms around the world. The latter book won the Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction, one of Canada's biggest awards for nonfiction writing.
- From Toronto to Addis Ababa: Life lessons from an ER doctor
- Why James Maskalyk wanted to explore the human side of emergency medicine
- How a plane ticket changed RBC Taylor Prize finalist James Maskalyk's life
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.