Canada Reads 2019

James Maskalyk's Life on the Ground Floor is on the Canada Reads 2019 longlist. The final five books and the panellists defending them will be revealed on Jan. 31, 2019.

The 2019 debates are happening March 25-28, 2019 and will be hosted by Ali Hassan.

About James Maskalyk

Dr. James Maskalyk is a doctor who divides his time between Toronto and Addis Adaba. He is the author of two works of nonfiction: Six Months in Sudan, a chronicle of his time treating patients in war-torn Sudan with Médecins Sans Frontières, and Life on the Ground Floora memoir of working in emergency rooms around the world. The latter book won the Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction, one of Canada's biggest awards for nonfiction writing.

Emergency room doctor James Maskalyk looks at how societal and personal issues emerge in the ER — from a hospital in Toronto and another in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 24:44
Toronto emergency physician James Maskalyk who works in Toronto and Addis Ababa shares the moment that not only changed his life — but saved it. 4:24

