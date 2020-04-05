Skip to Main Content
I Will See You Again
I Will See You Again

A YA novel by Lisa Boivin.

Lisa Boivin

CBC Books ·

When the author learns of the death of her brother overseas, she embarks on a journey to bring him home.

Through memories and dreams of all they shared together and through her Dene traditions, she finds comfort and strength.

The lyrical art and story leave readers with a universal message of hope and love. (From HighWater Press)

Lisa Boivin is an interdisciplinary artist and PhD student at the Rehabilitation Sciences Institute at University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and a member of the Deninu Kue First Nation. I Will See You Again is her authorial debut.

Interviews with Lisa Boivin

The images, and colours, are vivid. Bright greens, blues and pinks are contrasted against a black background. The artist, Lisa Boivin, is a member of the Deninu K'ue First Nation, NT. She is also a PhD student studying bioethics in the faculty of medicine at the University of Toronto. 7:28

