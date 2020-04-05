When the author learns of the death of her brother overseas, she embarks on a journey to bring him home.

Through memories and dreams of all they shared together and through her Dene traditions, she finds comfort and strength.

The lyrical art and story leave readers with a universal message of hope and love. (From HighWater Press)

Lisa Boivin is an interdisciplinary artist and PhD student at the Rehabilitation Sciences Institute at University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and a member of the Deninu Kue First Nation. I Will See You Again is her authorial debut.

Interviews with Lisa Boivin