Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Books

How to tune into the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize

The gala will be broadcast on CBC radio, television and online on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

The gala will be broadcast on CBC radio, television and online on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

CBC ·

2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize

9 hours
Live in
9 hours
Featured VideoThe Scotiabank Giller Prize annually awards $100,000 to the year's best work of fiction in Canada. Watch a livestream of the award ceremony hosted by Rick Mercer here on Mon. Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The five finalists are: Study for Obedience by Sarah Bernstein, Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton, The Double Life of Benson Yu by Kevin Chong, The Islands by Dionne Irving and All the Colour In the World by CS Richardson.

The 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala will be broadcast live on CBC radio, television and online on Monday, Nov. 13.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian, TV personality and author Rick Mercer.

Watch on television: CBC at 9:00 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. AT/12:00 a.m. NT).

Watch online: CBCBooks.caCBC Gem, or YouTube at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Listen: Find your CBC Radio One frequency or listen online with CBC Listen at 9:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. AT/10:30 p.m. NT).

The Scotiabank Giller Prize awards $100,000 to the year's best work of Canadian fiction.

The hour-long show features all the shortlisted books, revealing the winner at the end.

The five finalists are:

Last year's winner was Suzette Mayr for his novel The Sleeping Car Porter

Other past Giller Prize winners include Omar El Akkad for What Strange ParadiseSouvankham Thammavongsa for How to Pronounce KnifeEsi Edugyan for Washington BlackMichael Redhill for Bellevue SquareMargaret Atwood for Alias GraceMordecai Richler for Barney's VersionAlice Munro for RunawayAndré Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing.

Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch founded the prize in honour of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller, in 1994. Rabinovitch died in 2017 at the age of 87.

Related Stories

now