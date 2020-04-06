How I Survived: Four Nights on the Ice

Serapio Ittusardjuat recounts the traditional skills and knowledge he leaned on to stay alive after his snowmobile broke down halfway across the sea ice on a trip home from a fishing camp.

This harrowing first-person account of four nights spent on the open sea ice — with few supplies and no water—shows young readers the determination and strength necessary to survive in the harsh Arctic climate, even when the worst occurs. (From Inhabit Media)

Serapio Ittusardjuat is a residential school survivor, a certified journeyman mechanic and comes from a long line of walrus hunters. The Toronto-based author also has studied art, jewellery making and metalwork at Ottawa School of Art and Nunavut Arctic College

Matthew K. Hoddy is a Toronto-based illustrator and comic book author from Australia.