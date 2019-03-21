Skip to Main Content
Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah & Winnie Yeung wins Alberta Book Publishing Award
The memoir, which was on Canada Reads 2019, tells the story of Abu Bakr al Rabeeah's childhood in war-torn Syria and escape to Canada.
Abu Bakr al Rabeeah is the storyteller and Winnie Yeung is the writer of Homes. (CBC, Freehand Books)

Homes, a memoir of teenage refugee Abu Bakr al Rabeeah's childhood in war-torn Syria and Iraq and escape to Canada, is among the 2019 Alberta Book Publishing Award winners.

The prizes, administered by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, annually celebrate books by Alberta writers and publishers.

Homes is co-written by al Rabeeah and his teacher Winnie Yeung, both based in Edmonton. In the book, al Rabeeah recalls attacks on his mosque and school, car bombings and firebombs, as well as the love and protection he felt from his large, tight-knit family.

Homes was defended on Canada Reads 2019 by Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau. The book was also shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for political writing and Governor General's Literary Award for nonfiction.

Here are all the books that won 2019 Alberta Book Publishing Awards:

