Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah & Winnie Yeung wins Alberta Book Publishing Award
Homes, a memoir of teenage refugee Abu Bakr al Rabeeah's childhood in war-torn Syria and Iraq and escape to Canada, is among the 2019 Alberta Book Publishing Award winners.
The prizes, administered by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, annually celebrate books by Alberta writers and publishers.
Homes is co-written by al Rabeeah and his teacher Winnie Yeung, both based in Edmonton. In the book, al Rabeeah recalls attacks on his mosque and school, car bombings and firebombs, as well as the love and protection he felt from his large, tight-knit family.
- Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, teenage refugee from Syria, tells his story with help from his teacher Winnie Yeung
Homes was defended on Canada Reads 2019 by Simple Plan drummer Chuck Comeau. The book was also shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for political writing and Governor General's Literary Award for nonfiction.
Here are all the books that won 2019 Alberta Book Publishing Awards:
- Trade nonfiction: Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung
- Trade fiction: Twin Studies by Keith Maillard
- Robert Kroetsch Award for poetry: Ruba'iyat For the Time of Apricots by Basma Kavanagh
- Children and Young Adult: Bygumbo by Gwen Molnar, illustrated by Barbara Hartmann
- Speculative fiction: Shades Within Us edited by Susan Forest & Lucas K. Law
- Scholarly and Academic: Elements of Indigenous Style by Gregory Younging
- Learning: Essentials of Pediatric Emergency Medicine by Dr. Rahim Valani
- Book design: Tar Swan by David Martin
- Book cover design: All of Us in Our Own Lives by Manjushree Thapa
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.