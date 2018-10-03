Here are the finalists for the 2018 Governor General's Literary Awards

Rawi Hage, Miriam Toews and Jillian Tamaki are among the finalists for the 2018 Governor General's Literary Awards.

The prizes, administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, are awarded in seven English-language categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young people's literature — text, young people's literature — illustration, drama and translation. Seven French-language awards are also given out in the same categories.

Hage and Toews are finalists in the fiction category, for their novels Beirut Hellfire Society and Women Talking, respectively. Tamaki is a finalist in the children's literature — illustration category for her picture book They Say Blue.

Other notable finalists include Billy-Ray Belcourt, who is nominated in the poetry category for his collection This Wound is a World, which won the Griffin Poetry Prize earlier this year. Terese Marie Mailhot is a finalist in the nonfiction category for her memoir Heart Berries. Anosh Irani is a finalist in the drama category for The Men in White, alongside past winner Jordan Tannahill, who is nominated for Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom.

You can see a complete list of finalists below.

The winner in each category will receive $25,000. The winners will be announced on Oct. 30, 2018.

The Governor General's Literary Awards were created in 1937. Prominent past winners include Thomas King, Madeleine Thien, Michael Ondaatje, Alice Munro and Margaret Atwood.

The Canada Council for the Arts is a partner of the CBC Literary Prizes.

