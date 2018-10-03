Here are the finalists for the 2018 Governor General's Literary Awards
Rawi Hage, Miriam Toews and Jillian Tamaki are among the finalists for the 2018 Governor General's Literary Awards.
The prizes, administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, are awarded in seven English-language categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young people's literature — text, young people's literature — illustration, drama and translation. Seven French-language awards are also given out in the same categories.
Hage and Toews are finalists in the fiction category, for their novels Beirut Hellfire Society and Women Talking, respectively. Tamaki is a finalist in the children's literature — illustration category for her picture book They Say Blue.
Other notable finalists include Billy-Ray Belcourt, who is nominated in the poetry category for his collection This Wound is a World, which won the Griffin Poetry Prize earlier this year. Terese Marie Mailhot is a finalist in the nonfiction category for her memoir Heart Berries. Anosh Irani is a finalist in the drama category for The Men in White, alongside past winner Jordan Tannahill, who is nominated for Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom.
You can see a complete list of finalists below.
The winner in each category will receive $25,000. The winners will be announced on Oct. 30, 2018.
The Governor General's Literary Awards were created in 1937. Prominent past winners include Thomas King, Madeleine Thien, Michael Ondaatje, Alice Munro and Margaret Atwood.
The Canada Council for the Arts is a partner of the CBC Literary Prizes.
Fiction
- Zolitude by Paige Cooper
- Beirut Hellfire Society by Rawi Hage
- The Red Word by Sarah Henstra
- Women Talking by Miriam Toews
- Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead
Nonfiction
- Homes by Abu Bakr Al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung
- Dead Reckoning by Carys Cragg
- The Wife's Tale by Aida Edemariam
- Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot
- Mamaskatch by Darrel J. McLeod
Poetry
- This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt
- The Blue Clerk by Dionne Brand
- Because by Joshua Mensch
- Wayside Sang by Cecily Nicholson
- Night Became Years by Jason Stefanik
Young people's literature — text
- Sweep by Jonathan Auxier
- The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis
- Learning to Breathe by Janice Lynn Mather
- Winnie's Great War by Lindsay Mattick and Josh Greenhut, illustrated by Sophie Blackall
- Ebb & Flow by Heather Smith
Young people's literature — illustration
- Ocean Meets Sky by Eric Fan & Terry Fan
- Africville by Shauntay Grant, illustrated by Eva Campbell
- Go Show the World by Wab Kinew, illustrated by Joe Morse
- They Say Blue by Jillian Tamaki
- At the Pond by Werner Zimmermann
Drama
- This Is How We Got Here by Keith Barker
- Gertrude and Alice by Anna Chatterton and Evalyn Parry with Karin Randoja
- The Men in White by Anosh Irani
- Paradise Lost by Erin Shields
- Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom by Jordan Tannahill
Translation
- Jacob Isaac Segal by Pierre Anctil, translated by Vivian Felsen
- Descent into Night by Edem Awumey, translated by Phyllis Aronoff and Howard Scott
- Little Beast by Julie Demers, translated by Rhonda Mullins
- Songs for the Cold of Heart by Eric Dupont, translated by Peter McCambridge
- Explosions by Mathieu Poulin, translated by Aleshia Jensen
