Haunted Hospital

Xander thinks the George Wickerman Hospital would be the perfect setting for Spirits and Specters, a role-playing game where players go on "missions" to find evidence of paranormal activities.

According to local legend, tuberculosis patients were used as test subjects in medical experiments that ended tragically, and their disfigured ghosts walk the hallways of this now-abandoned building.

What better location to go ghost hunting? Even though they didn't really believe the rumors, Xander and his friends soon begin to suspect that they are not alone. Is this place actually haunted by ghosts? Or something even more terrifying? (From Orca Book Publishers)

Marty Chan Chan is a children's book author based in Edmonton. His other books include Kung Fu Master, the Ehrich Weisz Chronicles and the Keepers of the Vault series.

Interviews with Marty Chan