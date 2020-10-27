Skip to Main Content
Haunted Hospital
Books·Canadian

Haunted Hospital

A middle-grade novel by Marty Chan.

Marty Chan

CBC Books ·

Xander thinks the George Wickerman Hospital would be the perfect setting for Spirits and Specters, a role-playing game where players go on "missions" to find evidence of paranormal activities.

According to local legend, tuberculosis patients were used as test subjects in medical experiments that ended tragically, and their disfigured ghosts walk the hallways of this now-abandoned building.

What better location to go ghost hunting? Even though they didn't really believe the rumors, Xander and his friends soon begin to suspect that they are not alone. Is this place actually haunted by ghosts? Or something even more terrifying? (From Orca Book Publishers)

Marty Chan Chan is a children's book author based in Edmonton. His other books include Kung Fu Masterthe Ehrich Weisz Chronicles and the Keepers of the Vault series.

Interviews with Marty Chan

Daybreak Alberta14:38Marty Chan on Bruce Lee, High School Life and Shaun Cassidy's Hair.
Marty Chan is an Edmonton writer who's written 19 books for young adults, and the latest is called "Kung Fu Master." It's about high schooler, Jon Wong, who's frustrated that he isn't as cool as his martial arts hero, Bruce Lee. He decides to play into a stereotype about Asians being good at Kung Fu to try and impress his peers. Marty Chan dropped in to chat about the new book with Russell Bowers ahead of his book launch at the Whitemud Crossing Edmonton Public Library on November 18. 14:38

 

