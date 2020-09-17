Haunted Canada 10: More Scary True Stories

The tenth book in the bestselling series of hauntingly true Canadian stories — back, and scarier than ever!

Even more chilling ghost stories from all across our spooky land. Moody black-and-white illustrations and photographs enhance the hauntingly eerie read.

In Victoria, the spirit of a killer haunts Fan Tan Alley.

The ghost of a little girl with long dark hair inhabits a hockey arena in Alberta.

Mysterious knocking at the door of a home in Halifax signals the start of a series of strange happenings.

With its first volume published in 2002, the Haunted Canada series is now an award winning ten-book series with over 400,000 copies in print. Kids can't get enough of these spooky tales that allow them to learn about the eeriest corners of our country. (From Scholastic Canada)

Joel A. Sutherland is a Ontario author of thriller, horror and fantasy short stories and novels, anthologies and children's books.