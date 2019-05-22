Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to make Canadian premiere in 2020

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the Tony Award-winning play and eighth story in J.K. Rowling's series, will be getting its Canadian premiere in Toronto in the fall of 2020 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

The two-part production was written by British screenwriter Jack Thorne based on a story he developed with Rowling and director John Tiffany.

The play originally premiered in London in July of 2016, while the script was released as a book worldwide. The story focuses on Harry's son Albus, who struggles with his father's enormous legacy as he heads to Hogwarts and encounters his own dark adventures.

Over the course of its run in the U.K., U.S. and Australia, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has received a mountain of accolades, including the Tony Award for best play and best new play at the Olivier Awards.

Rowling's Harry Potter books have sold over 500 million copies and have been translated into 80 languages. The series has spawned three companion books, eight blockbuster films, a major theme park and the film series prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The Mirvish Theatre has yet to announce performance dates or ticketing details.

"Each new production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is magical in its own unique way. With each city we open our show in, and with each company of actors, we uncover something new and exciting. We can't wait to see what surprises the Toronto production will bring," said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender in a press release.