Griffin Poetry Prize cancels 2020 awards dinner and shortlist readings

The Griffin Trust for Excellence In Poetry has cancelled the 2020 shortlist readings scheduled for June 8 and the awards evening dinner on June 9.

The decision comes in light of concerns over COVID-19 and is based on official guidance from the federal Public Health Agency of Canada and Toronto Public Health.

The Griffin Poetry Prize, worth $65,000, is one of the richest awards in the world recognizing a book of poetry.

The seven shortlisted poets also receive $10,000 for their participation in the shortlist readings hosted the preceding night.

The 2020 shortlist of four international and three Canadian writers will be announced on the Griffin Poetry Prize's website, Twitter and Facebook at 9.00 a.m. ET on April 7, 2020.

This year's jury is made up of Irish poet and playwright Paula Meehan, Jamaican poet and essayist Kei Miller and American poet Hoa Nguyen.

The 2020 jurors are reading a total of 572 books, submitted by 208 publishers from 14 countries.

The international and Canadian winners will be announced on May 19, 2020.

The 2019 Griffin Poetry Prize winners were Eve Joseph for Quarrels and South Korean poet Kim Hyesoon​​ for Autobiography of Death, translated by Don Mee Choi.

Other past Canadian winners include Anne Carson, Roo Borson, Dionne Brand and Jordan Abel.

If you're a Canadian poet, the 2020 CBC Poetry Prize opens on April 1, 2020.