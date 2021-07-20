Gord Downie's 2001 solo project Coke Machine Glow to be reissued with a new poetry audiobook 

Coke Machine Glow, the first solo project by Canadian rock musician Gord Downie, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021. A new reissue will expand the project into a triple album and accompanying poetry audiobook entitled Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters' Cabal.

Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters' Cabal will be released on Aug. 27, 2021.

Downie was the lead singer of the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip. He was a singer-songwriter, poet, actor, philanthropist and activist. He died at age 53 in 2017.

Downie's music album Coke Machine Glow was originally released in 2001, in between the ninth and tenth albums by his band The Tragically Hip. The album was released with an accompanying book of poetry of the same name that featured poems about his work, life and music. The reissue marks the record's 20th anniversary.

The special album reissue features the original 16 tracks plus a bonus record of 12 unreleased demos, alternate versions and outtakes. The collection is curated by Downie's friend Josh Finlayson, brother Patrick Downie and Jonathan Shedletzky from music label Arts & Crafts.

The expanded release also features the Coke Machine Glow audiobook, a complete reading of Downie's original book of poetry by family members, band members and friends — including celebrity names like Sarah Harmer, Dan Aykroyd, Ron MacLean and Bruce McCulloch.

The Coke Machine Glow audiobook, produced by Patrick Downie and published by Penguin Random House Canada, is a poetry collection that explores both the public and private selves of Downie.

The book is included in the triple album and will be available via digital audiobook retailers. It is available for pre-order via Gordieland, Arts & Crafts and Penguin Random House Canada.