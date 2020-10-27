Glory on Ice

A centuries-old vampire decides to bring his crushing-and-destroying skills to the ice in this hilarious story about the newest (and oldest) member of the local peewee hockey team.

After centuries alone in his old castle, Vlad is ready to try something new. When he hears the local hockey team gushing about how they'll crush and destroy their opponents in the next game, he knows he's found the activity for him! Vlad immediately gives the game his all, but he soon realizes that superhuman powers don't mean much in hockey without a mastery of the basics.

After weeks of practice, he's finally ready for the big game…but can a hundreds-of-years-old vampire really learn new tricks? This hilarious, energetic picture book encourages teamwork, perseverance, and a love of hockey that will last a lifetime, even for an immortal being. (From Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Maureen Fergus is the author of 13 picture books and six novels. Her picture book The Reptile Club , with illustrations by British artist Elina Ellis, was a nominee for the 2020 Blue Spruce Award.

Mark Fearing is an American author-illustrator.