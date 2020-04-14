Gideon's Bible is a conversation between Rick Salutin, and his son, Gideon. It begins with Gideon as a child, asking why he was given his name. Rick says it's from the Bible and Gideon asks, "What's the Bible?"

Although the conversations portrayed in the book span all the years of Gideon's life, most of them occurred during his more recent years in high school. The book consists of 64 wildly illustrated colour pages. It is modeled on classical Jewish biblical commentaries, in which biblical text is surrounded by analysis that has been written over centuries and that explores both the text itself and the conversations that surround each passage. In Gideon's Bible, biblical text is framed with striking illustrations and caricatures of Rick and Gideon as they relate to the passage and discuss subjects like God, parenting, current concerns of youth, literature, friends, and formative experiences that each of them have had. (From ECW Press)