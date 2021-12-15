Norma Dunning wonders, what is the sound of emoji hands clapping?

Katimajut (Meeting) is an original essay by Norma Dunning. It is part of Connection, a special series of new, original writing featuring work by some of the English-language winners of the 2021 Governor General's Literary Awards, presented in partnership with the Canada Council for the Arts. Read more works from Connection here.

It is the morning after, and I am sitting in the Granville Island Hotel restaurant. Early dawn is dancing her way across the water. I think about how gorgeous she is. There are a few other people awaiting breakfast. Only older people like me, the ones who never sleep late anymore because our bodies won't let us.

I am thinking about the first public reading that I was privileged to be a part of through the Vancouver International Writers Festival the day before. It felt so good to have a live audience. To see human faces laughing and smiling. To hear real applause. Zoom launches over the past two years had removed the human element. Emojis of clapping hands are the equivalent to a tree falling in a forest without anyone to hear it.

Another older woman is taking off her coat and readying herself to sit down at the table across from me. I smile at her, and she smiles back. We give each other the nod of understanding. An unspoken connection between two mature women who always have breakfast alone. We each look away from one another toward the glimmering water. We both begin to do the same thing. Taking our cellphones into our hands and fixating on empty screens. We are working at not having to connect again.

My breakfast arrives first and I'm so happy. So happy to be eating a delicious meal with fresh berries and strong coffee. So happy to not be in my Edmonton apartment awaiting the first snowfall. So happy to have enjoyed my bit of time on stage with two other short story writers and the best interviewer. Since the pandemic, success is measured by how much time is spent away from home.

My periphery vision is spying on the lady across from me. She is fluffing out her napkin and preparing to eat hot cereal and toast. We both gaze at the water and chew. We are strangers caught up in a space scented with fried eggs and sizzling bacon.

My unnamed companion has finished her morning meal before me. Her coat is placed back onto her shoulders, and she does the unexpected. She walks toward me.

I feel a jitter start to tap its way across my fingers. I'm suddenly nervous. What am I supposed to do? The pandemic has made all unknown people The Enemy. She stops at the correct point of social distancing and says, "I really liked your reading yesterday," I can see her upturned smiling eyes. I almost shout out a "Thank You!" to her while feeling my own eyes crinkle at the edges. Red embarrassment starts to crawl across my face.

"You know," she says, "if I hadn't heard you read, I would never have bought your book. But I heard you read and afterwards I bought it!" She has managed to surprise herself and me. She is not a part of the demographic that I think of as buying my books. She is non-Inuit and older and based on her appearance, very well off.

"I wish I could hug you!" was my only response. I could feel her warm hidden smile. We give each other a second Nod of Knowing.

As she walks away, I think about how books make us reach out to one another. How they make us explore something we have never thought of. How they make us understand things that we have struggled with. How different ethnicities can reach out to form a common ground.

A small bit of time became a time of connecting with one another. Connections are often the small bodily gestures of the everyday movements and moments of our lives. Silent affirmations of one another. Unspoken acts of kindness that declare the presence of each other. We are often unaware of them, but they are there and speak louder than a shout of thanks in an early morning restaurant. Yes, trees do make noise when they fall alone in the forest.

The inspiration

Norma Dunning to Ideas: "I've launched two books during the pandemic, and a Zoom launch allows people who were far away to be able to join in, and I think that's one of the beautiful aspects of Zoom. But to not have a live audience or that sense of connection and being able to look out and see people's reactions ... it's a difficult way to launch a book.

"To be able to sit on a stage with two other writers and be interviewed and have the group of people in front of me — it was beautiful and it made me realize how very much I missed it."

About Norma Dunning

Tainna: The Unseen Ones is a short story collection by Norma Dunning. (Emily Weisz Studios, Douglas & McIntyre)

Norma Dunning won the 2021 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction for her short story collection, Tainna: The Unseen Ones. She is an Inuk writer, scholar and assistant lecturer in the University of Alberta's faculty of education. She is also the author of the award-winning short story collection Annie Muktuk and Other Stories and the poetry book Eskimo Pie: A Poetics of Inuit Identity.

Connection: A series about the not-so-obvious and complicated ways we go about making them. (Ben Shannon/CBC)

CBC Books asked the 2021 Governor General's Literary Award winners to contribute an original piece of writing on the theme of connection. Katimajut (Meeting) was Norma Dunning's contribution to the series.

