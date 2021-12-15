David A. Robertson on the life and afterlife of being his father's son

This untitled essay is an original work by David A. Robertson. It is part of Connection, a special series of new, original writing featuring work by some of the English-language winners of the 2021 Governor General's Literary Awards, presented in partnership with the Canada Council for the Arts. Read more works from Connection here.

I've been thinking a lot lately about the stories I've written over the last couple of years. So many of them have included my father, who passed away in December 2019, just a couple of weeks after the world first heard rumblings of a virus outbreak in China. There have been three significant projects: my memoir, Black Water, a podcast with CBC, Kīwew, and my second picture book, On the Trapline. I call them my Dad Trilogy. You might think they exist because of my father's passing, which would be a fair assumption. But the reality is that they were all in the works before Dad's death. I started to work on Black Water in 2018. The same goes for Kīwew. I started writing On the Trapline in 2018 as well.

I don't know why 2018 is significant. I suppose that I was starting to worry about Dad. In a reactionary way, I figured that I ought to document our relationship and his impact on my life because I knew he wouldn't be around forever. I didn't imagine he would be gone so soon, but he was aging faster than I would have liked, and there was a resultant urgency. When Julie Flett was working on the art for On the Trapline (which was the last book of mine that Dad read), I wanted it to come out sooner because I was worried he wouldn't be around to see it in print.

After Dad passed away, the stories took on new meaning. They were still about our relationship and how he helped shape my life, but they became about his legacy, a way to honour him.

It was more than that. They became a way for me to keep him close to me.

Dad wore a lot of hats in my life. He was my father, therapist, friend, mentor and hero. And then he was gone, and I felt lost for a while. Anybody who has lost somebody close to them can relate. It's like losing a limb, right down to the phantom pain. That's why I didn't golf for over a year; Dad and I spent a lot of time together on fairways and greens (well, it was rough for me).

It's weird, though, right? You avoid some things, punish yourself with other things. I can't tell you how many times I listened to the fifth and final episode of Kīwew while driving, bawling my eyes out at a red light. I can't tell you how many times I've held back tears while reading from On the Trapline or Black Water. I just wanted to hear his voice. I just wanted to read about our time together and pretend that we had some more.

I wanted so badly to feel his presence in my life that I looked for him in the supernatural. If I weren't listening to Kīwew while driving, I'd be talking to him as though he were in the passenger seat and beg him to say something to me. Say anything, so I'd know he was still there. A few weeks after his death, my wife couldn't find a Girl Guides patch for my daughter. My mother was going to sew the patches onto Lauren's uniform, and one grew legs and walked off. My wife woke up to find the patch in her hand in the middle of the night. Come on. I didn't believe it at first, but it wasn't long before I was sure my father had found it for us. And dimes. Good lord, all the dimes. My wife's friend told me that finding dimes was somebody who had passed on trying to communicate with you. I started to find dimes everywhere. In my sock drawer. In my shoes. In my jeans pocket.

I started to listen to recordings of him the other day, and he's got a lot left to say to my kids and me.

I was desperate, and I know that now. I knew it then. And I know, as well, that this is all part of the grieving process. It is as much a part of the grieving process as the antidepressants I started in the fall last year when Black Water came out, and I had to talk about Dad every day, all week, for a couple of months.

I wanted to, but I didn't want to.

It's coming up on the second anniversary of my father's death, and I have found that I'm able to hold him in a better way. I can read On the Trapline and think fondly about my time with Dad on his trapline. When he died, I thought I'd lost my teacher, that the connection between the two of us had been severed. Now, I'm not so sure about that. I started to listen to recordings of him the other day, and he's got a lot left to say to my kids and me. That connection is still there. It's in the recordings, in the stories I have of him, both the stories I've written and the ones I tell in the Oral Tradition. It's in the way a co-worker tells me that I laugh like him. It's in the visit I took with my family to his trapline and the knowledge that my kids will take my grandkids one day — Dad's great-grandchildren.

People die. My mother used to say that it should give us comfort that we're all in the same boat. I think it does, but it's far more comforting to know that even when we lose somebody, they're never really gone if we keep the stories we have of them alive.

And if we find a dime, now and then.

The inspiration

David A. Robertson to Ideas: "I think [the mourning process] surprised me — the mental and physical impact it had on me. In the fall last year, I was in a really bad spot. It had a lot to do with the absence of my dad physically, but also having him so close to me during that pain because of Kīwew, Blackwater and, later, On the Trapline. It was this odd dichotomy of grieving his loss, but I'm [also] talking about him and reading his stories and hearing his voice.

"As an artist writing these stories about him, you have to write with those emotions. You have to write with those with those feelings, you have to write with that pain. You have to write with that love. I think that's both a good and a bad thing."

About David A. Robertson

David A. Robertson is the author of the picture book On the Trapline, which is illlustrated by Julie Flett. (Amber Green, Tundra Books)

David A. Robertson co-won the 2021 Governor General's Literary Award for young people's literature — illustration with illustrator Julie Flett for their picture book On the Trapline. The book follows a young boy's trip with his moshom to the family trapline. This is Flett and Robertson's second time winning this prize together, after receiving the honour in 2017 for When We Were Alone.

Connection: A series about the not-so-obvious and complicated ways we go about making them. (Ben Shannon/CBC)

CBC Books asked the 2021 Governor General's Literary Award winners to contribute an original piece of writing on the theme of connection. This is David A. Robertson's contribution to the series.

