Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox leads Saskatchewan Book Award nominations

Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox leads the titles shortlisted for the 2021 Saskatchewan Book Awards. Of the 14 prizes, Genocidal Love is nominated for six.

The awards recognize the best writing and publishing in Saskatchewan.

Fox blends biography and fiction to tell her story in Genocidal Love. Fox tells her story as "Myrtle," a young girl who is sent to residential school at seven years of age, and the abuse she suffers there traumatizes her for years to come. But Myrtle eventually finds healing as she finds her voice and discovers the power of storytelling. She faces her painful past to create a better future for her children and grandchildren.

Genocidal Love is a finalist for the University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award, the City of Regina Regina Award, the Rasmussen & Co. Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award, the Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award, the Creative Saskatchewan Publishing Award and the Saskatoon Public Library Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award.

Fox is a member of Pasqua First Nation, originally from Piapot First Nation. She is a writer, broadcaster, artist, motivational speaker and yoga instructor. She self-published her debut novel, Abstract Love, in 2011.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 11:37 Sask. residential school survivor releases new book Bevann Fox's new book Genocidal Love: A Life After Residential School details her experience at residential school near Fort Qu'Appelle. It also details how she coped with the trauma she experienced after leaving the school. 11:37

Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan, Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis and Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild all have the second highest number of nominations with four apiece.

Flat Out Delicious is a guide to Saskatchewan's food. Sharp and Marjan spent four months travelling the province to capture how food is grown, transported, made, shared and enjoyed in Saskatchewan — and introduces you to several people from behind the scenes making it all happen.

It is nominated for the Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sport First Book Award, the University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award, the City of Saskatoon/Saskatoon Public Library Saskatoon Award and the Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award.

Tiny Ruins is a novel that follows a young woman named Alana who is trying to navigate a close but complicated relationship with her sister while she is growing up in a big, confusing and unforgiving world.

Tiny Ruins is a finalist for the Ministry of Culture, Recreation, and Sport First Book Award, the Fiction Award, the Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award and the Creative Saskatchewan Publishing Award.

Haldoupis is a writer from Toronto who now lives in Saskatoon. Tiny Ruins is her first book.

Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality is an exploration of Indigenous spiritual teachings and how they connect to and are relevant to the contemporary world.

It is a finalist for the University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award, the City of Regina Regina Award, the Rasmussen & Co. Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award and the Saskatoon Public Library Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award.

Stonechild is a Cree-Saulteaux member of the Muscowpetung First Nation and a professor of Indigenous Studies at First Nations University of Canada. He is also the author of The Knowledge Seeker and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Tapestry 26:48 How Blair Stonechild reclaimed his Indigenous spirituality From residential schools to vision quests: Blair Stonechild's spiritual journey back to his Indigenous roots. 26:48

The winners will be announced on June 17, 2021.

You can see the complete shortlists below.

The Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award is a $3,000 award that recognizes the best overall book, in any genre.

The finalists are:

The Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sport First Book Award is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best debut book in any genre.

The finalists are:

Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan

Road to La Prairie Ronde by Cort Dogniez

Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis

The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell

Nutaui's Cap by Bob Bartel, illustrated by Mary Ann Penashue

The University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best nonfiction book of the year.

The finalists are:

Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox

Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan

Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild

A Radiant Life: The Honourable Sylvia Fedoruk by Merle Massie

In Search of Almighty Voice by Bill Waiser

The Ann and Roger Phillips Foundation Prix du livre français is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best French-language book.

The finalists are:

Contes bleus à encre économe by Ian Nelson

Will & Ernest by Martine Noël-Maw

Junk City by David Baudemont

théâtre fransaskois: Le théâtre fransaskois, Volume VI edited by Laurier Gareau

The SK Arts Poetry Award is a $2,000 poetry award that recognizes the best book of poetry.

The finalists are:

Uninterrupted by Gillian Harding-Russell

Field Notes for the Self by Randy Lundy

The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell

The Vivian Poems by Bruce Rice

The University of Regina Faculty of Arts/University of Saskatchewan College of Arts and Science Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best academic book.

The finalists are:

The Red Road and Other Narratives of the Dakota Sioux by Samuel Mniyo and Robert Goodvoice, edited by Daniel M. Beveridge

The Next Instalment: Serials, Sequels, and Adaptations of Nellie L. McClung, L.M. Montgomery, and Mazo de la Roche by Wendy Roy

In Search of Almighty Voice by Bill Waiser

The City of Saskatoon/Saskatoon Public Library Saskatoon Award is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best book in any genre by a writer from Saskatoon.

The finalists are:

If Sylvie Had Nine Lives by Leona Theis

Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, photography by Richard Marjan

The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell

In Search of Almighty Voice by Bill Waiser

Small Reckonings by Karin Melberg Schwier

The City of Regina Book Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best book of any genre by a writer from Regina.

The finalists are:

Purchasing Power by Donica Belisle

Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild

Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox

The Moonlit World by Edward Willett

The Diamond House by Dianne Warren

The Rasmussen & Co. Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award is a $2,000 prize for the best book written by an Indigenous writer from Saskatchewan.

The finalists are:

The Edna and G. Murray Forbes Foundation Young Adult Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best book for young people. It alternates each year between books or readers 10 and under and books for readers aged 11-18. In 2021, the award is recognizing books for readers 10 and under.

The finalists are:

Qaqavii by Miriam Körner

Because of that Crow by Beverley Brenna

The Gamer's Guide to Getting That Girl by Kristine Scarrow

The Fiction Award is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best work of fiction.

The finalists are:

Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis

If Sylvie Had Nine Lives by Leona Theis

The Diamond House by Dianne Warren

The Unlocking Season by Gail Bowen

The Teller from the Tale by Ven Begamudré

The Creative Saskatchewan Publishing Award is a $2,000 prize that is given to a publisher who published the best book. The award is determined by "literary or artistic value, the quality of editing, book design, production and content."

The finalists are:

Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis (Radiant Press)

Nature's Broken Clocks by Paul Huebener (University of Regina Press)

Uncertain Harvest by Ian Mosby, Sarah Rotz and Evan D.G. Fraser (University of Regina Press)

Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox (University of Regina Press)

Until We Are Free, edited by Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson, and Syrus Marcus Ware (University of Regina Press)

The SaskBooks Publishing in Education Award is a $2,000 award for the publisher of the best educational book or resource. It is determined by "its value to educators at primary, secondary or post-secondary levels; literary or artistic value; the quality of editing; book design; production and content."

The finalists are:

Road to La Prairie Ronde by Cort Dogniez (GDI Press)

The Gardener's Universe by Victor Cicansky (Mackenzie Art Gallery)

Quiver by James Frideres (University of Regina Press for Arrows)

Nakón-i'a wo!: Beginning Nakoda, edited by Vincent Collette with Armand McArthur and Wilma Kennedy (University of Regina Press)

The Saskatoon Public Library Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award is a $2,000 award for the publisher of the best book written by an Indigenous publisher or published by an Indigenous press. The award is based on "significant Indigenous content, literary and artistic value, editing, book design and production."

The finalists are: