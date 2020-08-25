Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox leads Saskatchewan Book Award nominations
Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox leads the titles shortlisted for the 2021 Saskatchewan Book Awards. Of the 14 prizes, Genocidal Love is nominated for six.
The awards recognize the best writing and publishing in Saskatchewan.
Fox blends biography and fiction to tell her story in Genocidal Love. Fox tells her story as "Myrtle," a young girl who is sent to residential school at seven years of age, and the abuse she suffers there traumatizes her for years to come. But Myrtle eventually finds healing as she finds her voice and discovers the power of storytelling. She faces her painful past to create a better future for her children and grandchildren.
Genocidal Love is a finalist for the University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award, the City of Regina Regina Award, the Rasmussen & Co. Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award, the Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award, the Creative Saskatchewan Publishing Award and the Saskatoon Public Library Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award.
Fox is a member of Pasqua First Nation, originally from Piapot First Nation. She is a writer, broadcaster, artist, motivational speaker and yoga instructor. She self-published her debut novel, Abstract Love, in 2011.
Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan, Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis and Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild all have the second highest number of nominations with four apiece.
Flat Out Delicious is a guide to Saskatchewan's food. Sharp and Marjan spent four months travelling the province to capture how food is grown, transported, made, shared and enjoyed in Saskatchewan — and introduces you to several people from behind the scenes making it all happen.
It is nominated for the Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sport First Book Award, the University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award, the City of Saskatoon/Saskatoon Public Library Saskatoon Award and the Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award.
Tiny Ruins is a novel that follows a young woman named Alana who is trying to navigate a close but complicated relationship with her sister while she is growing up in a big, confusing and unforgiving world.
Tiny Ruins is a finalist for the Ministry of Culture, Recreation, and Sport First Book Award, the Fiction Award, the Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award and the Creative Saskatchewan Publishing Award.
Haldoupis is a writer from Toronto who now lives in Saskatoon. Tiny Ruins is her first book.
Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality is an exploration of Indigenous spiritual teachings and how they connect to and are relevant to the contemporary world.
It is a finalist for the University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award, the City of Regina Regina Award, the Rasmussen & Co. Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award and the Saskatoon Public Library Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award.
Stonechild is a Cree-Saulteaux member of the Muscowpetung First Nation and a professor of Indigenous Studies at First Nations University of Canada. He is also the author of The Knowledge Seeker and Buffy Sainte-Marie.
The winners will be announced on June 17, 2021.
You can see the complete shortlists below.
The Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award is a $3,000 award that recognizes the best overall book, in any genre.
The finalists are:
- Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis
- The Diamond House by Dianne Warren
- Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox
- Field Notes for the Self by Randy Lundy
- Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan
The Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sport First Book Award is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best debut book in any genre.
The finalists are:
- Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan
- Road to La Prairie Ronde by Cort Dogniez
- Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis
- The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell
- Nutaui's Cap by Bob Bartel, illustrated by Mary Ann Penashue
The University of Saskatchewan Nonfiction Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best nonfiction book of the year.
The finalists are:
- Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox
- Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, with photography by Richard Marjan
- Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild
- A Radiant Life: The Honourable Sylvia Fedoruk by Merle Massie
- In Search of Almighty Voice by Bill Waiser
The Ann and Roger Phillips Foundation Prix du livre français is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best French-language book.
The finalists are:
- Contes bleus à encre économe by Ian Nelson
- Will & Ernest by Martine Noël-Maw
- Junk City by David Baudemont
- théâtre fransaskois: Le théâtre fransaskois, Volume VI edited by Laurier Gareau
The SK Arts Poetry Award is a $2,000 poetry award that recognizes the best book of poetry.
The finalists are:
- Uninterrupted by Gillian Harding-Russell
- Field Notes for the Self by Randy Lundy
- The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell
- The Vivian Poems by Bruce Rice
The University of Regina Faculty of Arts/University of Saskatchewan College of Arts and Science Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best academic book.
The finalists are:
- The Red Road and Other Narratives of the Dakota Sioux by Samuel Mniyo and Robert Goodvoice, edited by Daniel M. Beveridge
- The Next Instalment: Serials, Sequels, and Adaptations of Nellie L. McClung, L.M. Montgomery, and Mazo de la Roche by Wendy Roy
- In Search of Almighty Voice by Bill Waiser
The City of Saskatoon/Saskatoon Public Library Saskatoon Award is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best book in any genre by a writer from Saskatoon.
The finalists are:
- If Sylvie Had Nine Lives by Leona Theis
- Flat Out Delicious by Jenn Sharp, photography by Richard Marjan
- The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell
- In Search of Almighty Voice by Bill Waiser
- Small Reckonings by Karin Melberg Schwier
The City of Regina Book Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best book of any genre by a writer from Regina.
The finalists are:
- Purchasing Power by Donica Belisle
- Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild
- Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox
- The Moonlit World by Edward Willett
- The Diamond House by Dianne Warren
The Rasmussen & Co. Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award is a $2,000 prize for the best book written by an Indigenous writer from Saskatchewan.
The finalists are:
- Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox
- Loss of Indigenous Eden and the Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild
- Field Notes for the Self by Randy Lundy
- The Narrows of Fear by Carol Rose GoldenEagle
- Cry Wolf by Harold Johnson
The Edna and G. Murray Forbes Foundation Young Adult Award is a $2,000 award that recognizes the best book for young people. It alternates each year between books or readers 10 and under and books for readers aged 11-18. In 2021, the award is recognizing books for readers 10 and under.
The finalists are:
- Qaqavii by Miriam Körner
- Because of that Crow by Beverley Brenna
- The Gamer's Guide to Getting That Girl by Kristine Scarrow
The Fiction Award is a $2,000 prize that recognizes the best work of fiction.
The finalists are:
- Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis
- If Sylvie Had Nine Lives by Leona Theis
- The Diamond House by Dianne Warren
- The Unlocking Season by Gail Bowen
- The Teller from the Tale by Ven Begamudré
The Creative Saskatchewan Publishing Award is a $2,000 prize that is given to a publisher who published the best book. The award is determined by "literary or artistic value, the quality of editing, book design, production and content."
The finalists are:
- Tiny Ruins by Nicole Haldoupis (Radiant Press)
- Nature's Broken Clocks by Paul Huebener (University of Regina Press)
- Uncertain Harvest by Ian Mosby, Sarah Rotz and Evan D.G. Fraser (University of Regina Press)
- Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox (University of Regina Press)
- Until We Are Free, edited by Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson, and Syrus Marcus Ware (University of Regina Press)
The SaskBooks Publishing in Education Award is a $2,000 award for the publisher of the best educational book or resource. It is determined by "its value to educators at primary, secondary or post-secondary levels; literary or artistic value; the quality of editing; book design; production and content."
The finalists are:
- Road to La Prairie Ronde by Cort Dogniez (GDI Press)
- The Gardener's Universe by Victor Cicansky (Mackenzie Art Gallery)
- Quiver by James Frideres (University of Regina Press for Arrows)
- Nakón-i'a wo!: Beginning Nakoda, edited by Vincent Collette with Armand McArthur and Wilma Kennedy (University of Regina Press)
The Saskatoon Public Library Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award is a $2,000 award for the publisher of the best book written by an Indigenous publisher or published by an Indigenous press. The award is based on "significant Indigenous content, literary and artistic value, editing, book design and production."
The finalists are:
- Loss of Indigenous Eden and The Fall of Spirituality by Blair Stonechild (University of Regina Press)
- Genocidal Love by Bevann Fox (University of Regina Press)
- Nakón-i'a wo!: Beginning Nakoda, edited by Vincent Collette with Armand McArthur and Wilma Kennedy (University of Regina Press)
- Cry Wolf by Harold Johnson (University of Regina Press)
- The Story of Broken Knife Lookout by Floyd Favel (Miyawata Culture Inc.)