From the Roots Up

Dez and Miikwan's stories continue in this sequel to Surviving the City.

Dez's grandmother has passed away. Grieving, and with nowhere else to go, she's living in a group home. On top of everything else, Dez is navigating a new relationship and coming into her identity as a Two-Spirit person.

Miikwan is crushing on the school's new kid Riel, but doesn't really understand what Dez is going through. Will she learn how to be a supportive ally to her best friend?

Elder Linda is doing her best to be supportive, but she doesn't know how to respond when the gendered protocols she's grown up with that are being thrown into question.

Will Dez be comfortable expressing her full identity? And will her community relearn the teachings and overcome prejudice to celebrate her for who she is? (From HighWater Press)

Tasha Spillett-Sumner is an educator, poet and scholar of Nehiyaw and Trinidadian descent. She is currently working on her PhD in Education through the University of Saskatchewan, where she holds a Vanier Canada Award. She is the author of graphic novel Surviving the City, which won the $2,000 Indigenous Voices Award for works in an alternative format in 2019.

Interviews with Tasha Spillet-Sumner

How would like to attend a university course beside a beautiful lake instead of in a classroom? Rather than reading about the land you would learn by being on the land. That's the premise behind Land Based Education. 7:20