Former Supreme Court justice Beverley McLachlin among finalists for 2020 Ottawa Book Awards

Former Supreme Court justice Beverley McLachlin is a finalist for the 2020 Ottawa Book Awards.

The awards recognize the best books written by authors from Ottawa in four categories: fiction and nonfiction in both English and French.

Each winner receives $7,500, while all remaining finalists receive $1,000.

McLachlin is a finalist in the nonfiction category for her memoir Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told chronicles McLachlin's 17 years as chief justice and 28 years on the Supreme Court, sharing how helped shape Canadian law and governance, including legislation on sex work and mandatory minimum prison sentences.

Historian Charlotte Gray is also nominated in the fiction category for her latest book, Murdered Midas.

Murdered Midas is about the "crime of the century" in her latest book ⁠— the 1943 murder of gold mining tycoon Sir Harry Oakes. No one was ever convicted of the crime. Murdered Midas examines the case and trial while also delving into Oakes's personal history, humble upbringing and rise to wealth.

Gray won the Ottawa Book Award in 2017 for The Promise of Canada, which looked at the people who shaped Canadian history and culture, and in 2007 for Reluctant Genius, her biographer of Alexander Graham Bell.

Also nominated in the nonfiction category is Bush Runner by historian and journalist Mark Bourrie. Bush Runner won the 2020 RBC Taylor Prize.

Bush Runner is the story of explorer and Hudson Bay Company founder Pierre-Esprit Radisson.

Radisson's life is remarkable: he was kidnapped by Mohawk warriors, witnessed London's great plague and great fire, survived a shipwreck, was marooned with pirates and proved to be a shrewd adventurer, trader and businessperson.

Rounding out the nonfiction category is the memoir Love Lives Here by Amanda Jetté Knox and Un-Canadian by Graeme Truelove, which looks at Islamophobia in Canada.

A poetry collection, a YA novel and three novels make the English fiction shortlist.

The poetry collection, Footprints of Dark Energy by Henry Beissel, explores what it means to be human.

The YA novel, Shantallow by Cara Martin, is a thriller about a teen boy who falls for a girl who is an absolute nightmare — in the literal sense.

The nominated novels are Bad Ideas by Missy Marston, Crow Winter by Karen McBride and The Allspice Bath by Sonia Saikaley.

The winners will be announced on Oct. 21, 2020.

The Ottawa Book Awards have been given out annually since 1985.

Last year's fiction winner was Kagiso Lesego Molope for the YA novel This Book Betrays My Brother.

The 2019 nonfiction winner was Tim Cook for The Secret History of Soldiers, which looked at how Canadian soldiers survived the trenches during the First World War.