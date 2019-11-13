First volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoir to be published in November

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama, has written a book about his time in the Oval Office. The memoir, titled A Promised Land, will be available on Nov. 17, 2020.

A Promised Land will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

"I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still," Obama wrote in an Instagram post announcing the book.

"In the book, I've also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows. And finally, at a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody — a task that won't depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens."

A Promised Land will be released by Crown, a division of Penguin Random House.

The 768-page book is the most anticipated presidential memoir in memory, as much or more because of the quality of the writing than for any possible revelations.

Obama has been called the most literary president since Abraham Lincoln and has already written two highly praised, million-selling books: Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope, both of which have been cited as aiding his presidential run in 2008 and making him the country's first Black president.

A Promised Land will have a first print run of three million copies.

A Promised Land is part of a two-book deal for Obama's memoirs. The publication date for the second instalment has not been announced.

Obama is not the first president to publish more than one volume of memoirs; Dwight Eisenhower also wrote two. But he had been expected to write just one when Penguin Random House first announced, in February 2017, a multimillion joint publication deal with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Crown Publisher David Drake cited the scale of Obama's ambition to write a book that captures the experiences of being president and offers an inspiring story for young people.

"As his writing progressed and the scope of the memoirs continued to grow, he ultimately decided to write two volumes," Drake said.

Obama's wife, Michelle Obama, released her memoir, Becoming, in 2018. It was the bestselling book in Canada that year, even though it was released in November.

An audiobook of Obama's interviews with the TV newsmagazine show 60 Minutes, is also being released this fall. Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews will come out on Oct. 13, 2020.

With files from CBC Books.