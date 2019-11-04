First Book Canada to send 5K books to families living in women's shelters
Non-profit organization First Book Canada is sending out 5,000 books to support families in living women's shelters in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.
The books, donated by Penguin Random House Canada, are included in thousands of housewarming presents going out to 30 groups that support women's shelters in Canada.
The Face Shop and Fruits & Passions also donated 140,000 skincare products to the care kits.
"These shelters accommodate women and their children when they are fleeing violence. We know a good book and skincare products can help women and their children transition to a new life," said Tom Best, executive director of First Book Canada in a press release.
First Book Canada's mission is to make books more accessible to kids. This year the organisation celebrated its 10th anniversary in Canada and estimated it had distributed seven million books.
Here are the organizations receiving these kits:
- Edmonton Food Bank Annex
- Smithers Community Services Association
- Mamas for Mamas
- Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver
- Aunt Leah's Place
- Literacy Alberni
- Elizabeth Fry Society of Manitoba
- Winnipeg Child & Family Services
- Jewish Child & Family Service
- Aurora House
- Tearmann House
- Viola's Place
- The Shoebox Project
- Na'Amat Canada
- The Red Door Family Shelter
- Anduhyaun Inc.
- Sistering
- Women's Habitat
- Daily Bread Food Bank
- Partners in Mission Food Bank
- Project Share — Niagara
- Niagara Children's Services
- Women on the Rise
- The Welfare Association Chainon
- Chez Doris
- Welcome Hall Mission
- Old Brewery Mission
- La Maison grise de Montréal
- YMCA des Femmes
- Sun Youth Organization
