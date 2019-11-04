First Book Canada to send 5K books to families living in women's shelters

Non-profit organization First Book Canada is sending out 5,000 books to support families in living women's shelters in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

The books, donated by Penguin Random House Canada, are included in thousands of housewarming presents going out to 30 groups that support women's shelters in Canada.

The Face Shop and Fruits & Passions also donated 140,000 skincare products to the care kits.

"These shelters accommodate women and their children when they are fleeing violence. We know a good book and skincare products can help women and their children transition to a new life," said Tom Best, executive director of First Book Canada in a press release.

First Book Canada's mission is to make books more accessible to kids. This year the organisation celebrated its 10th anniversary in Canada and estimated it had distributed seven million books.

Here are the organizations receiving these kits: