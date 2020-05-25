Extreme Abilities
Galadriel Watson, illustrated by Cornelia Li
Join author Galadriel Watson as she takes us on a journey of discovery — a tour of the human body's amazing abilities, featuring masters of muscle, speed demons, brain bosses and more! Extreme Abilities is a fun and fascinating survey of what humans are capable of, with examples from around the world and throughout history. Short sketches of famous individuals, such as Louis Cyr and Usain Bolt, mixed with stories about the amazing physical feats of others not-so-famous, draw readers in and bring these astounding abilities to life in vivid colour. Each chapter also features a section on how young readers can work at improving their own skills (and a section on how not to get hurt in the process), plus bite-sized related fast facts and sidebars.
Easy-to-follow explanations of anatomy, physics, and other sciences are enhanced by Cornelia Li's energetic and engaging artwork, and photos throughout further help to illustrate the awesome displays of the human body at work. (From Annick Press)
From the book
Over 200 bones. About 640 muscles. Roughly 86 billion brain cells. Your body is complicated, sophisticated, and fascinating. Everything you do — from lifting a spoonful of cereal to your mouth to writing a test — requires many body parts to communicate and coordinate.
For your entire life, your body has been achieving wondrous things. You began balancing on two feet — and then maybe on two wheels. You started counting blocks — and then adding numbers. Every day, your body is using all those parts, from bones to brain, while adapting and learning new skills. And sometimes — just sometimes — the skills go beyond the norm…
From Extreme Abilities by Galadriel Watson ©2019. Published by Annick Press.