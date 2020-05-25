Join author Galadriel Watson as she takes us on a journey of discovery — a tour of the human body's amazing abilities, featuring masters of muscle, speed demons, brain bosses and more! Extreme Abilities is a fun and fascinating survey of what humans are capable of, with examples from around the world and throughout history. Short sketches of famous individuals, such as Louis Cyr and Usain Bolt, mixed with stories about the amazing physical feats of others not-so-famous, draw readers in and bring these astounding abilities to life in vivid colour. Each chapter also features a section on how young readers can work at improving their own skills (and a section on how not to get hurt in the process), plus bite-sized related fast facts and sidebars.

Easy-to-follow explanations of anatomy, physics, and other sciences are enhanced by Cornelia Li's energetic and engaging artwork, and photos throughout further help to illustrate the awesome displays of the human body at work. (From Annick Press)

From the book