Erín Moure finalist for $10K prize for best translated book of poetry

Canadian poet and translator Erín Moure is a finalist for the 2020 Best Translated Books Awards for fiction and poetry.

The award, founded by Three Percent at the University of Rochester, recognizes the previous year's best original English translation of a work of fiction and poetry.

The winners in both categories receive $10,000 in prizes from the Amazon Literary Partnership. The prize is split evenly between the winning authors and translators.

This year's fiction and poetry shortlists feature works from 12 countries. There are 10 fiction finalists and six poetry finalists.

Moure is recognized for her English translation of Galician poetry collection Camouflage by poet and journalist Lupe Gómez. Camouflage focuses on the mother, a figure of passion and life who is both hidden and visible within the community.

Nancy Naomi Carlson, Patricia Lockwood, Aditi Machado, Laura Marris and Brandon Shimoda are judging the poetry category.

The fiction jury includes Elisa Wouk Almino, Pierce Alquist, Hailey Dezort, Louisa Ermelino, Hal Hlavinka, Keaton Patterson, Christopher Phipps, Lesley Rains and Justin Walls.

Moure is the only Canadian finalist this year.

The fiction finalists are:

Animalia by Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, translated from French by Frank Wynne

EEG by Daša Drndić, translated from Croatian by Celia Hawkesworth

Stalingrad by Vasily Grossman, translated from Russian by Robert Chandler and Elizabeth Chandler

Robert Chandler and Elizabeth Chandler Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz, translated from Spanish by Sara Moses and Carolina Orloff

Good Will Come From the Sea by Christos Ikonomou, translated from Greek by Karen Emmerich

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa, translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder

77 by Guillermo Saccomanno, translated from Spanish by Andrea G. Labinger

Beyond Babylon by Igiaba Scego, translated from Italian by Aaron Robertson

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, translated from Polish by Antonia Lloyd-Jones

Territory of Light by Yuko Tsushima, translated from Japanese by Geraldine Harcourt

The poetry finalists are:

Aviva-No by Shimon Adaf, translated from the Hebrew by Yael Segalovitz

Time by Etel Adnan, translated from the French by Sarah Riggs

Materia Prima by Amanda Berenguer, translated from the Spanish by Gillian Brassil, Anna Deeny Morales, Mónica de la Torre, Urayoán Noel, Jeannine Marie Pitas, Kristin Dykstra, Kent Johnson, and Alex Verdolini

Next Loves by Stéphane Bouquet, translated from the French by Lindsay Turner

Camouflage by Lupe Gómez, translated from the Galician by Erín Moure

The winners will be announced on May 27, 2020.

Last year's winners were the French novel Slave Old Man by Patrick Chamoiseau, translated by Linda Coverdale, and Brazilian poet Hilda Hilst's collection Of Death. Minimal Odes, translated by Laura Cesarco Eglin.