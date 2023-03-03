Eleanor Catton among 5 authors shortlisted for $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize

New Zealand Canadian Eleanor Catton is among the five authors shortlisted for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The $100,000 award annually recognizes the best in Canadian fiction.

Catton, shortlisted for her novel Birnam Wood , is not the only finalist based abroad, giving this year's shortlist an international flavour. Sarah Bernstein, author of Study for Obedience was born in Montreal and currently lives in Scotland, while Dionne Irving, author of The Islands , is from Toronto and currently lives in Indiana.

The other finalists are Vancouver-based writer Kevin Chong, for The Double Life of Benson Yu and Toronto-based CS Richardson, for All the Colour In the World .

All of the finalists are making their first appearance on the Giller shortlist. However, Richardson previously made the longlist in 2012, for his novel The Emperor of Paris.

(Knopf Canada, McClelland & Stewart, Simon & Schuster, Catapult Books, Knopf Canada, graphic by Ashly July/CBC)

The announcement was hosted and livestreamed at an event in Toronto by Commotion host Elamin Abdelmahmoud.

Canadian poet and fiction writer Ian Williams is chairing the five-person jury this year. Joining him are Canadian authors Sharon Bala, Brian Thomas Isaac and international authors Rebecca Makkai and Neel Mukherjee. Publishers submitted 145 titles for consideration, which was narrowed down to a 12-title longlist before the reveal of the five-book shortlist.

This year the prize celebrates its 30th anniversary. The winner will be announced on Nov. 13, 2023.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Listen and CBC Radio starting at 9:00 p.m. local time (11:30 AT/12 midnight NT). It will also be streamed online at CBC Books and YouTube.

Rick Mercer returns to host the broadcast for the fourth time. He previously hosted in 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Mercer rose to fame starring on CBC's long-running series This Hour Has 22 Minutes. He was also the host of The Rick Mercer Report for 15 seasons. His newest project is the TV show Comedy Night with Rick Mercer, which is now available on CBC Gem. He is also an author, having penned the memoirs Talking to Canadians and The Road Years.

WATCH | Rick Mercer reflects on sharing his story: Rick Mercer on his new memoir, being ‘useless’ during the pandemic Duration 8:08 Featured Video Comedian Rick Mercer talks to Adrienne Arsenault about writing his memoir, Talking To Canadians, why he felt ‘useless’ during the COVID-19 pandemic and shares some thoughts on current Canadian politics.

Between the Pages, a cross-country event series celebrating the finalists, will once again happen in 2023, with stops in Vancouver (Oct. 16), Ottawa, (Oct. 18), Halifax (Nov. 2) and Toronto (Nov. 7).

Last year's winner was Suzette Mayr for her novel The Sleeping Car Porter .

Other past Giller Prize winners include Omar El Akkad for What Strange Paradise , Souvankham Thammavongsa for How to Pronounce Knife , Esi Edugyan for Washington Black , Michael Redhill for Bellevue Square , Margaret Atwood for Alias Grace , Mordecai Richler for Barney's Version , Alice Munro for Runaway , André Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing .

Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch founded the prize in honour of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller, in 1994. Rabinovitch died in 2017 at the age of 87 .

You can learn more about the shortlisted books below.

Study for Obedience is a novel by Sarah Bernstein. (Knopf Canada, Alice Meikle)

Study for Obedience explores themes of guilt, abuse and prejudice through the eyes of its unreliable narrator. In it, a woman leaves her hometown to move to a "remote northern country" to be a housekeeper for her brother, whose wife recently decided to leave him. Soon after her arrival the community is struck by unusual events from collective bovine hysteria to a potato blight. When the locals direct their growing suspicions of incomers at her, their hostility grows more palpable.

Study for Obedience is also shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize.

Bernstein is a Montreal-born author and creative writing teacher. Her other books include her 2021 novel The Coming Bad Days and her collection of prose poems Now Comes the Lightning. Bernstein was named one of Granta's best young British novelists in 2023. She currently lives in Scotland.

LISTEN | Sarah Bernstein reflects on getting international award attention: All in a Weekend 11:33 Montreal author Sarah Bernstein on the novel that got her nominated for both the Booker and Giller prizes Featured Video From her home in Scotland, Montreal's Sarah Bernstein talks about her haunting short novel "Study for Obedience", which is on the Booker Prize shortlist and the Giller Prize longlist.

Birnam Wood is a book by New Zealand author Eleanor Catton. (McClelland & Stewart)

Birnam Wood is an engaging eco-thriller set in the middle of a landslide in New Zealand. Mira, the founder of a guerilla gardening collective that plants crops amid other criminal environmental activities, sets her sights on an evacuated farm as a way out of financial ruin. The only problem is the American billionaire Robert Lemoine has already laid claim to it as his end-of-the-world lair. After the same thing for polar opposite reasons, their paths cross and Robert makes Mira an offer that would stave off her financial concerns for good. The question is: can she trust him?

Eleanor Catton is a London, Ont.-born New Zealand author. She won the 2013 Booker Prize for fiction and the 2013 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction for her second novel, The Luminaries .

LISTEN | Eleanor Catton speaks with Eleanor Wachtel: Writers and Company 59:02 Booker winner Eleanor Catton’s new novel, Birnam Wood, is a moral thriller for our times Featured Video In 2013, Canadian-born, New Zealand writer Eleanor Catton made history when she became the youngest person ever to win the Booker Prize. Catton was just 28 and her novel, The Luminaries, went on to become an international bestseller. Catton later adapted her novel for a BBC-TV mini-series and wrote the screenplay for the 2020 film production of Jane Austen's Emma. Now, her much anticipated new novel, Birnam Wood, a page-turning eco-thriller set in New Zealand's South Island, tackles some of the biggest issues of our time, including the climate crisis, digital surveillance and economic inequality.

The Double Life of Benson Yu is a book by Kevin Chong. (Simon & Schuster, Iris Chia)

The Double Life of Benson Yu recounts the difficult adolescence of the titular character growing up in a housing project in 1980s Chinatown. The story takes a metafictional twist, when Yu's grip on memory and reality falters. The unique structure provides a layered and poignant look into how we come to terms with who we are, what happened to us as children and that finding hope and healing lies in whether we choose to suppress or process our experiences.

Kevin Chong is a Vancouver-based writer and associate professor at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. His other books include the nonfiction book Northern Dancer and fiction titles like The Plague and Beauty Plus Pity. He was longlisted for the 2020 CBC Nonfiction Prize for White Space.

LISTEN | Kevin Chong talks about his new novel with Ryan B. Patrick on The Next Chapter summer edition: The Next Chapter 16:05 Kevin Chong exposes the long-lasting effects of abuse in his metafiction tale, The Double Life of Benson Yu Featured Video Ryan B. Patrick interviews Kevin Chong about his new novel about a writer who loses control of his narrative.

The Islands is a collection of stories by Dionne Irving. (Catapult Books, Myriam Nicodemus)

Set across the United States, Jamaica and Europe from the 1950s to present day, The Islands details the migration stories of Jamaican women and their descendants. Each short story explores colonialism and its impact as women experience the on-going tensions between identity and the place they long to call home.

Dionne Irving is a writer and creative writing teacher from Toronto. She released her first novel, Quint, in 2021 and her work has been featured in journals and magazines like LitHub, Missouri Review and New Delta Review. The Islands is her debut short story collection.

All the Colour in the World is a novel by CS Richardson. (Knopf Canada, Jeff Cheong)

All the Colour In the World is a story of a young boy named Henry who discovers a passion for art which carries him through the many misadventures of his life in the 20th century. From his first set of colouring pencils he is gifted at his grandmother's place to the worlds of academia, war and sweeping romance, Henry's art stays alongside his enduring story.

CS Richardson is a Toronto-based writer and award-winning book designer. His previous novels include The End of the Alphabet which won the 2008 Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book and The Emperor of Paris which was longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2012.