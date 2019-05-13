Eden Robinson, Lindsay Wong win 2019 B.C. Book Prizes

Eden Robinson's novel Trickster Drift and Lindsay Wong's The Woo-Woo were among the winners of the 2019 B.C. Book Prizes.

The annual event honours books by writers from B.C. The winners in each of the seven categories receives $2,000.

Robinson won the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize. Her novel Trickster Drift is the second in a supernatural series about a teenage boy named Jared who struggles with the ramifications of his magical parentage.

Wong received the Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize for her memoir, The Woo-Woo. The book is about the Wong family's struggle with mental illness and the ways in which it took a toll on the author's upbringing. The Woo-Woo was defended on Canada Reads 2019 by Joe Zee.

Susin Nielsen won the Sheila A Egoff Children's Literature Prize for her middle-grade novel No Fixed Address. The book follows a 12-year-old boy named Felix who lives in a van with his mother, but keeps it a secret from his friends. He enters a national trivia show in hopes of earning some money.

Laisha Rosnau won the Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize for Our Familiar Hunger.

Ian Boothy and Nina Matsumoto won the Christie Harris Illustrated Children's Literature Prize for Sparks.

Sarah Cox received the Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize for The Site C Dam and a Valley's Stand against Big Hydro.

Finally, Bob Joseph, author of 21 Things You May Not Know About The Indian Act, was awarded the Bill Duthie Bookseller's Choice Award.

Shelagh Rogers, host of CBC Radio's The Next Chapter, emceed the award ceremony on May 11, 2019.