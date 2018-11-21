Eden Robinson, David Chariandy among 13 Canadians nominated for €100,000 International DUBLIN Literary Award
Twelve Canadian novelists and a Canadian translator are nominated for the 2019 International DUBLIN Literary Award, an annual €100,000 (approx. $150, 980 Cdn) prize given to the best work of English-language fiction in the world.
Formerly known as the IMPAC DUBLIN Literary Award, the International DUBLIN Literary Award has presented a longlist of 141 books based on nominations from libraries worldwide. Libraries from Calgary, Halifax, Ottawa, Saint John, St. John's, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg participated this year.
Brother by David Chariandy, the 2017 Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize winner, and Son of Trickster by Eden Robinson, a 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize finalist, are among the Canadian novels nominated this year.
Vancouver translator Janet Hong received a nomination for her work on South Korean writer Han Yujoo's book The Impossible Fairytale.
The other Canadian novels nominated are:
- American War by Omar El Akkad
- Next Year, For Sure by Zoey Leigh Peterson
- Little Sister by Barbara Gowdy
- First Snow, Last Light by Wayne Johnston
- Lost in September by Kathleen Winter
- Uncertain Weights and Measures by Jocelyn Parr
- All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai
- Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang
- The Last Beothuk by Gary Collins
- The Greatest Hits of Wanda Jaynes by Bridget Canning
The 141 books on the longlist span the globe, with authors from Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Australia and New Zealand represented.
The other nominees include big names like Salman Rushdie for The Golden House, George Saunders for his Man Booker Prize winner Lincoln in the Bardo, Joyce Carol Oates for A Book of American Martyrs, Min Jin Lee for Pachinko and Angie Thomas for The Hate U Give.
The book that received the most nominations was Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, which received votes from nine libraries in Barbados, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Spain and the U.S.
From this list, a judging panel of Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, Martin Middeke, Hans Christian Oeser, Evie Wyld, Ge Yan and Eugene R. Sullivan will determine the shortlist, to be released on April 4, 2019. The winner announcement will follow on June 12, 2019.
Since the prize's inception in 1994, two Canadians have won the prize: Alistair MacLeod in 2001 for No Great Mischief and Rawi Hage in 2008 for De Niro's Game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.