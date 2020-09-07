Dreaming in Color

Jen knows she deserves to be here.



Jennifer McCaffrey has been working hard on her art for years and is thrilled when she is accepted to a prestigious art school. The school is everything she always thought it would be, mostly.

There is one group of kids who seem to resent her and say she only got in because of her skin color. Jen, who loves to create new pieces of artwork that incorporate her Indigenous heritage, finds herself a target when the group tells her to stop being "so Indian".

The night before the big art show at school, Jen's beading art project is defaced. Jen has to find a way not to let the haters win. (From Orca Book Publishers)

Melanie Florence is a writer of Cree and Scottish heritage based in Toronto. Melanie Florence is the author of the YA novels Just Lucky, The Missing, He Who Dreams, Rez Runaway and One Night, the picture books Missing Nimama and Stolen Words and the nonfiction book Righting Canada's Wrongs: Residential Schools.

Interviews with Melanie Florence

Melanie Florence's powerful children's book, Missing Nimâmâ, explores the love between a missing Indigenous woman and her daughter. 2:29

More books by Melanie Florence