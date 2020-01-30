Dragon Den's star Arlene Dickinson among finalists for $30K National Business Book Award

Entrepeneur and Dragon's Den star Arlene Dickinson is among the finalists for the 2020 National Business Book Award.

The $30,000 prize annually recognizes a Canadian business book of nonfiction.

Dickinson is nominated for her memoir Reinvention. The book is about how after catastrophic flooding in Calgary damaged the offices of her marketing company in 2013, she found her career and her life turned upside down. She opens up about the personal and business difficulties that she faced during this time — and how she recovered and found new purpose.

University of Toronto professor Wendy Dobson is nominated for the book Living with China, which examines Canada's relationship with China. The book is also a finalist for the 2020 Donner Prize, which recognizes the best Canadian book about public policy.

Toronto's John Stefanini is a finalist for his memoir More Than We Bargained For: An Untold Story of Exploitation & Redemption Among the Men Who Built Modern Canada, which chronicles his tenure as a construction industry union organizer.

The final book on the shortlist Viva MAC: AIDS, Fashion, and the Philanthropic Practices of MAC Cosmetics, by is University of Toronto professor Andrea Benoit. Viva MAC looks at the history of Canadian comestics company MAC.

The shortlist and winner were chosen by a jury comprised of former host of CBC's The National, Peter Mansbridge; the dean of McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business, Leonard Waverman; adjudicator Deirdre McMurdy, Adjudicator; businessperson David Denison; writer and former book publisher Anna Porter; and Senator Pamela Wallin.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 18, 2020.

Last year's winner was Chris Turner for The Patch, which explores the politics and people involved with the development of the northern Alberta oilsands.

Other past winners include Chrystia Freeland, Daniel Levitin, Gordon Pitts and Naomi Klein.

With files from the Canadian Press.