Do you want to craft a better story? After your write, cut!

This week's tip is from Lindsay Burgess.

"Have you heard the one about cutting your favourite line? It seems like a pretty common tip, but man, it really clicks: the little details or phrases I feel most smug about during the writing process are always the ones that make me cringe later on. Give yourself time between finishing a piece and submitting it so you can do that final, brutal edit with fresh eyes."

Lindsay Burgess's work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Food and Wine and Refinery 29. Her story Trigger made the 2018 CBC Nonfiction Prize longlist.