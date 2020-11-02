Desmond Cole & Zalika Reid-Benta among finalists for $10K Toronto Book Award

The Skin We're In by Desmond Cole and Frying Plantain by Zalika Reid-Benta are two of the five books shortlisted for the 2020 Toronto Book Award. The $10,000 prize annually goes to the book that best evokes the city of Toronto.

The Skin We're In looks at one year, 2017, and chronicles Cole's personal journalism, activism and experiences alongside stories that made the headlines across the country.

The book examines accounts of refugees crossing the Canada-U.S. border in the middle of winter and the death of Somali-Canadian Abdirahman Abdi at the hands of the Ottawa police. When it was published in February 2020, it became one of the bestselling books in the country.

CBC Books named Cole a 2020 writer to watch.

Frying Plantain is a short story collection that follows Kara Davis through elementary school to her high school graduation, as she comes of age while being perennially caught between her Canadian nationality and Jamaican heritage. Over a series of 12 stories, Davis visits her great aunt in Jamaica, endures a cruel prank by close friends and deals with her stubborn grandparents.

Frying Plantain is Reid-Benta's debut book. The Toronto author was named a writer to watch by CBC Books in 2019. Frying Plantain was also longlisted for the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The other three shortlisted books are the comic Dancing after TEN by Vivian Chong and Georgia Webber, the short story collection In the Beggarly Style of Imitation by Jean Marc Ah-Sen and the nonfiction book The Missing Millionaire by Katie Daubs.

In Dancing After TEN, Vivian Chong recounts how her life changed after a rare skin condition, Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis or TEN, resulted in her becoming blind. Chong explored a range of artistic practices — from drumming to stand-up to dance — in an effort of expression, healing and self-discovery.

In the Beggarly Style of Imitation is an experimental short story collection that explores the nature of art and artistic creation.

The Missing Millionaire is about the disappearance of wealthy theatre impresario Ambrose Small 100 years ago. On Dec. 2, 1919, he left his home in the Rosedale neighbourhood of Toronto, went to the barber for a shave, met his wife and then went to the bank and deposited a cheque for a million dollars. He had a quick meeting with his lawyer and that was the last anyone ever saw of him.

Daubs is a reporter with the Toronto Star. The Missing Millionaire is her first book.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 30, 2020.

The 2020 jury is comprised of Kate Cayley, Michael Fraser and Liz Howard.

The 2019 winner was Theory by Dionne Brand.

Other past winners include David Chariandy for his novel Brother, B. Denham Jolly for his memoir In the Black, Kamal Al-Solaylee for his memoir Intolerable, Charlotte Gray for her nonfiction book The Massey Murder and Anne Michaels for her novel Fugitive Pieces.