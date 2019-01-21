Days by Moonlight
André Alexis
Almost a year to the date of his parents' death, botanist Alfred Homer, ever hopeful and constantly surprised, is invited on a road trip by his parents' friend Professor Morgan Bruno. Professor Bruno wants company as he tries to unearth the story of the mysterious and perhaps dead poet John Skennen. But Days by Moonlight is also a journey through an underworld that looks like southern Ontario, a journey taken during the "hour of the wolf," that time of day when the sun is setting and the traveller can't tell the difference between dog and wolf, a time when the world and the imagination won't stay in their own lanes. Alfred and the Professor encounter towns where Black residents speak only in sign language during the day and towns that hold Indigenous Parades; it is a land of house burnings, werewolves, witches, and plants with unusual properties. The novel is a darkly comic portrait of two beings: Alfred Homer and the Southern Ontario he loves. And it asks that perpetual question: how do we know the things we know are real and what is real anyway? (From Coach House Books)
Days by Moonlight is the fourth book in a planned quincunx. The previous titles were Pastoral, Fifteen Dogs and The Hidden Keys.
Days by Moonlight is available in February 2019.
- André Alexis on the greasiest job he ever had and why he hates writing sex scenes
- André Alexis: The books that changed my life
