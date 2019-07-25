David A. Robertson among finalists for 2020 Arthur Ellis Awards in Canadian Crime Writing

Ghosts by David A. Robertson is among the finalists for the 2020 Arthur Ellis Awards, which recognize the best crime writing in Canada across eight categories.

The annual Arthur Ellis Awards, created by the Crime Writers of Canada, celebrate works in mystery, crime and suspense fiction and crime nonfiction by Canadian authors.

Robertson's novel Ghosts is contending in the best juvenile/young adult crime book category. Ghosts, the finale in The Reckoner trilogy, opens as Cole's friends mourn his death and the community is in the grips of a mysterious, shadowy organization.

Nicole Lundrigan's thriller Hideaway is shortlisted for best crime novel. Hideaway tells the story of Rowan who runs away from home in the wake of his father's abandonment because he is terrified to be the main target of his mother's dark side.

Ian Hamilton is a finalist in the same category with his novel Fate. The thriller, set in the gang underworld of 1970's Hong Kong, tells the story of Uncle Chow Tung who escaped to the city and became a Mountain Master, the head of a Triad gang.

In addition to the eight categories, the Crime Writers of Canada also presents the Grand Master Award, a biennially prize given to a Canadian crime writer with a large body of work with national and international recognition.

The 2020 Grand Master Award is presented to Peter Robinson, who published his first mystery novel, Gallows View in 1987.

He has previously won Arthur Ellis Awards in both the best novel and short story categories.

Past winners of the Arthur Ellis Awards include Gail Bowen, Stevie Cameron, Howard Engel, Louise Penny, Peter Robinson and Margaret Atwood.

The winners across the eight categories will be revealed on May 21, 2020.

Below are all the shortlisted books.

For the best crime novel ($1000 prize)

For the Angela Harrison Memorial Award for Best Crime First Novel ($500 prize)

Nobody Move by Philip Elliott

Blindshot by Denis Coupal

Past Presence by Nicole Bross

For best crime novella ($200 prize)

Blood Ties by Barbara Fradkin

Too Close to Home by Brenda Chapman

The Goddaughter Does Vegas by Melodie Campbell

The Woman in Apartment 615 by Devon Shepherd

The Red Chesterfield by Wayne Arthurson

For best crime short story ($300 prize)

In Plain Sight by Y.S. Lee

Closing Doors by Peter Sellers

The Dead Man's Dog by Zandra Renwick

For best French crime book

Les offrandes by Louis Carmain

Tempêtes by Andrée Michaud

Ghetto X by Martin Michaud

Le tribunal de la rue Quirion by Guillaume Morrissette

Le cercle de cendres by Félix Ravenelle-Arcouette

For best juvenile or YA crime book ($500 prize)

Tank & Fizz by Liam O'Donnell & Mike Dean

The Grey Sisters by Jo Treggiari

Keep This to Yourself by Tom Ryan

Ghosts by David A. Robertson

For best nonfiction crime book

The Missing Millionaire by Katie Daubs

The Billionaire Murders by Kevin Donovan

The Court of Better Fiction by Debra Komar

The Forest City Killer by Vanessa Brown

Murdered Midas by Charlotte Gray

For the Unhanged Arthur Award for best unpublished crime manuscript ($500 prize)