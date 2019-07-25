David A. Robertson among finalists for 2020 Arthur Ellis Awards in Canadian Crime Writing
Ghosts by David A. Robertson is among the finalists for the 2020 Arthur Ellis Awards, which recognize the best crime writing in Canada across eight categories.
The annual Arthur Ellis Awards, created by the Crime Writers of Canada, celebrate works in mystery, crime and suspense fiction and crime nonfiction by Canadian authors.
Robertson's novel Ghosts is contending in the best juvenile/young adult crime book category. Ghosts, the finale in The Reckoner trilogy, opens as Cole's friends mourn his death and the community is in the grips of a mysterious, shadowy organization.
Nicole Lundrigan's thriller Hideaway is shortlisted for best crime novel. Hideaway tells the story of Rowan who runs away from home in the wake of his father's abandonment because he is terrified to be the main target of his mother's dark side.
Ian Hamilton is a finalist in the same category with his novel Fate. The thriller, set in the gang underworld of 1970's Hong Kong, tells the story of Uncle Chow Tung who escaped to the city and became a Mountain Master, the head of a Triad gang.
In addition to the eight categories, the Crime Writers of Canada also presents the Grand Master Award, a biennially prize given to a Canadian crime writer with a large body of work with national and international recognition.
The 2020 Grand Master Award is presented to Peter Robinson, who published his first mystery novel, Gallows View in 1987.
He has previously won Arthur Ellis Awards in both the best novel and short story categories.
Past winners of the Arthur Ellis Awards include Gail Bowen, Stevie Cameron, Howard Engel, Louise Penny, Peter Robinson and Margaret Atwood.
The winners across the eight categories will be revealed on May 21, 2020.
Below are all the shortlisted books.
For the best crime novel ($1000 prize)
- Greenwood by Michael Christie
- Fate by Ian Hamilton
- Hideaway by Nicole Lundrigan
- The Last Resort by Marissa Stapley
- In the Dark by Loreth Anne White
For the Angela Harrison Memorial Award for Best Crime First Novel ($500 prize)
- Nobody Move by Philip Elliott
- Blindshot by Denis Coupal
- Past Presence by Nicole Bross
For best crime novella ($200 prize)
- Blood Ties by Barbara Fradkin
- Too Close to Home by Brenda Chapman
- The Goddaughter Does Vegas by Melodie Campbell
- The Woman in Apartment 615 by Devon Shepherd
- The Red Chesterfield by Wayne Arthurson
For best crime short story ($300 prize)
- In Plain Sight by Y.S. Lee
- Closing Doors by Peter Sellers
- The Dead Man's Dog by Zandra Renwick
For best French crime book
- Les offrandes by Louis Carmain
- Tempêtes by Andrée Michaud
- Ghetto X by Martin Michaud
- Le tribunal de la rue Quirion by Guillaume Morrissette
- Le cercle de cendres by Félix Ravenelle-Arcouette
For best juvenile or YA crime book ($500 prize)
- Tank & Fizz by Liam O'Donnell & Mike Dean
- The Grey Sisters by Jo Treggiari
- Keep This to Yourself by Tom Ryan
- Ghosts by David A. Robertson
For best nonfiction crime book
- The Missing Millionaire by Katie Daubs
- The Billionaire Murders by Kevin Donovan
- The Court of Better Fiction by Debra Komar
- The Forest City Killer by Vanessa Brown
- Murdered Midas by Charlotte Gray
For the Unhanged Arthur Award for best unpublished crime manuscript ($500 prize)
- Bert Mintenko and the Serious Business by B.L. Smith
- Henry's Bomb by K.P. Bartlett
- One Bad Day After Another by Max Folsom
- The Dieppe Letters by Liz Rachel Walker
- The River Cage by Pam Barnsley
