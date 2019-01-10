Dan Robson's book The Crazy Game — written with former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk — is on the Canada Reads 2019 longlist. The final five books and the panellists defending them will be revealed on Jan. 31, 2019.

The 2019 debates are happening March 25-28, 2019 and will be hosted by Ali Hassan.

About Dan Robson

Dan Robson is a senior writer at Sportsnet and the author or co-author of numerous books about sports. Quinn, his biography of beloved NHL coach Pat Quinn was longlisted for the 2017 RBC Taylor Prize. Other co-authored titles by Robson include Doug Gilmour's memoir Killer and Clint Malarchuk's The Crazy Game.

Books by Dan Robson