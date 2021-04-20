Skip to Main Content
Creeland

A poetry collection by Dallas Hunt.

Dallas Hunt

Creeland is a poetry collection concerned with notions of home and the quotidian attachments we feel to those notions, even across great distances. Even in an area such as Treaty Eight (northern Alberta), a geography decimated by resource extraction and development, people are creating, living, laughing, surviving and flourishing—or at least attempting to.

The poems in this collection are preoccupied with the role of Indigenous aesthetics in the creation and nurturing of complex Indigenous lifeworlds. They aim to honour the encounters that everyday Cree economies enable, and the words that try—and ultimately fail—to articulate them. Hunt gestures to the movements, speech acts and relations that exceed available vocabularies, that may be housed within words like joy, but which the words themselves cannot fully convey. This debut collection is vital in the context of a colonial aesthetic designed to perpetually foreclose on Indigenous futures and erase Indigenous existence. (From Nightwood Editions)

Interviews with Dallas Hunt

The Next Chapter10:08Dallas Hunt on Awâsis and the World-Famous Bannock
Dallas Hunt on why he wrote the picture book, Awâsis and the World-Famous Bannock. 10:08

