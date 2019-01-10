Clint Malarchuk's memoir The Crazy Game — co-written with Dan Robson — is on the Canada Reads 2019 longlist. The final five books and the panellists defending them will be revealed on Jan. 31, 2019.

The 2019 debates are happening March 25-28, 2019 and will be hosted by Ali Hassan.

About Clint Malarchuk

Clint Malarchuk is a former NHL goaltender who played for the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres. Originally from Grande Prairie, Alberta, he later became a goaltending coach for the Calgary Flames. Today, he lives on a ranch in Nevada.

Malarchuk is perhaps best known for surviving a near death experience in 1989 when another hockey player's skate blade sliced through his carotid artery in one of the most dramatic on-ice injuries of all time. His book The Crazy Game, co-written by Dan Robson, describes his struggle with PTSD following that incident, and with mental health and substance abuse challenges throughout his life — culminating in a suicide attempt.

"It's my story and I can't screw it up. It's pretty easy for me to tell my story about trauma, about addiction. My father was an abusive alcoholic and so I start [there] and talk about how later trauma affected me. As one doctor told me, I was the 'perfect storm' when the tragic accident happened in Buffalo. It really set me off in a lot of bad ways, with obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, anxiety, panic attacks and the craziest night tremors and dreams...

I'm doing great overall. I have a lot of recovery [work] that I do daily to keep my balance and I do it and life is wonderful. I'm very grateful to be alive and to be here. - Clint Malarchuk

"Being a survivor, I'm a big advocate for helping people on addiction, because there's no way I would have pulled that trigger had I been sober... [Today] I'm doing great overall. I have a lot of recovery [work] that I do daily to keep my balance and I do it and life is wonderful. I'm very grateful to be alive and to be here."

Listen to Clint Malarchuk's full interview with CBC Radio's The Early Edition.

Books by Clint Malarchuk

Interviews with Clint Malarchuk

Former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk has gone through both physical and mental trauma in his life, and, after two brushes with death, he's sharing his story and advocating for better mental health support. 8:33