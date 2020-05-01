Christy Ann Conlin is a writer who lives in Nova Scotia. Her first novel, Heave, was shortlisted for the Amazon.ca First novel Award. Her short story collection, Watermark, is nominated for the 2020 Forest of Reading Evergreen Award, presented by the Ontario Library Association. Her short fiction has been long listed for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize and the American Short Fiction prize.

Christy Ann Conlin's new novel, The Speed of Mercy, will be published by House of Anansi in 2021.

Books by Christy Ann Conlin

Interviews with Christy Ann Conlin

Christy Ann Conlin talks to Shelagh Rogers on location in Nova Scotia about her book of short stories, Watermark. 18:36

Author Christy Ann Conlin on her odd job in a lighting store. 1:28

Christy Ann Conlin on her Gothic novel set at an isolated manor house on the shores of the Bay of Fundy. 15:32