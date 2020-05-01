Christy Ann Conlin
Christy Ann Conlin is a writer who lives in Nova Scotia. Her first novel, Heave, was shortlisted for the Amazo
Christy Ann Conlin is a writer who lives in Nova Scotia. Her first novel, Heave, was shortlisted for the Amazon.ca First novel Award. Her short story collection, Watermark, is nominated for the 2020 Forest of Reading Evergreen Award, presented by the Ontario Library Association. Her short fiction has been long listed for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize and the American Short Fiction prize.
Christy Ann Conlin's new novel, The Speed of Mercy, will be published by House of Anansi in 2021.
- 34 works of Canadian fiction to watch for this fall
- Why Christy Ann Conlin loves ghost stories
- Christy Ann Conlin on her odd job in a haunted lighting store
- Maritime author chooses Bay of Fundy as setting for new thriller
- How Christy Ann Conlin's writing is shaped by the evocative landscapes of Nova Scotia