Chris Hadfield's new 'high-octane' thriller novel The Defector to be published this fall

The Canadian retired astronaut's forthcoming novel, The Defector, is a sequel to his debut, The Apollo Murders, and draws on his experiences as a combat fighter pilot in the Cold War. The book is slated to be released on Oct. 10, 2023.

The Defector is a book by Chris Hadfield. (Mulholland Books)

Retired astronaut and bestselling author Chris Hadfield is back with a new book, a "nerve-shredding" and "pulse-pounding" sequel to his debut fiction novel, The Apollo Murders

Following up on the 1970's space race thriller, The Defector follows NASA flight controller and former U.S. test pilot Kaz Zemeckis as he takes to the sky in aerial combat to hunt down a high-level defector and uncover Soviet secrets. 

In his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 8), Hadfield explained that his "high-octane experiences" as a former U.S. test pilot and combat Cold War fighter pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force are part of what made him excited to write the Soviet-era thriller. 

Born in Sarnia, Ont., Hadfield was a military pilot and astronaut for 35 years. He was the first Canadian to walk in space and served as commander of the International Space Station.

He received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal in 2002 and became a member of the Order of Canada in 2014.

Hadfield is also the author of the memoir An Astronaut's Guide to Life on Earth, the children's book The Darkest Dark, which was illustrated by the Fan Brothers, and the photo book You Are Here: Around the World in 92 Minutes.

The Defector will be published by Random House Canada and is set to be released on Oct. 10, 2023.

LISTEN | Chris Hadfield on what inspired his debut novel, The Apollo Murders: 

Q22:38‘Astronauts are not thrillseekers’: Chris Hadfield on fear, taking risks and writing his debut novel
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield spoke with guest host Talia Schlanger about making the transition to writing fiction with his debut novel, The Apollo Murders, set against the backdrop of the Cold War and the space race.

