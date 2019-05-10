Skip to Main Content
Chip Zdarsky
Chip Zdarsky

Chip Zdarsky is a comic book writer and illustrator born in Edmonton and based in Toronto. The creator with a quirky sense of humour has worked on books such as the award-winning Sex Criminals, Kaptara, Jughead, Howard the Duck, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man and Daredevil.

Interviews with Chip Zdarsky

He's a perennial costume favourite at Halloween - and a bestselling character for the rest of the year. Why can't we get enough of Spider man? Comic book writer Chip Zdarsky is here to weigh in on the character's enduring appeal. 5:34
Toronto artists Ramon Perez and Chip Zdarsky have put a Canadian spin on Marvel's Civil War series. 11:40
Subversive cartoonist Steve Murray, aka Chip Zdarsky, talks with Shad about taking a run at drawing one of the most mainstream comics, Archie. 11:09

